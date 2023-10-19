Raise the roof: Cricket North women's 2023-24 mega season preview

South Launceston were challenged by Riverside last year but the Knights still managed to make it eight Cricket North women's premierships on the trot.
Can they collect nine in a row or will there be a new champion?
Last year: Fourth
Coach: Neil Pereira
Captain: Lynn Hendley
Ins: Izzie McRobbie, Arielle Glatte, Tamzin Arnold, Ness Bate
Outs: Victoria Gray
Captain's comment: "We've got a nice strong even team of batters and bowlers, new and old, young and experienced. The overall goal is to be consistent in each of our games."
Players to watch: Mary Broadhurst, Kellie Scott, Ness Bate
Young players to watch: Izzie McRobbie, Arielle Glatte, Tamzin Arnold, Emma Elliott
Last year: Premiers
Co-coaches: Belinda Wegman and Caitlyn Webster
Captain: Ava Curtis
Ins: Maisie Miller, Lexi Moir, Emma Barnes (coming up from juniors)
Outs: Ellie Mathews (moved to Melbourne), Narine Maurangi (ACL injury)
Coach's comment: "It's just about brining our juniors through and the younger end of our senior girls stepping up and helping those juniors as well."
Players to watch: Stephanie Dunphy, Ash Scott
"Steph has worked really hard in pre-season and I've been impressed with her batting. Ash has become a bit quicker with her bowling which is great and will sharpen us up a bit."
Young players to watch: Maisie Miller, Lexi Moir, Emma Barnes
Last year: Runners-up
Coach: Sophie Parkin
Captain: Elyse Page
Ins: Georgia Munro (English import from Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club), Tayla Martin (Evandale), Taylor Johnson, Georgiana Layton
Outs: Sophia Smith, Isabel Partridge, Charlotte Bird, Claire Donald
Coaches comment: "We've got a good core group again, if we can keep working together and developing our skills that's the most important thing as well as having fun together. If we get a few wins along the way that would be nice. Obviously we're (trying to get) a bit of revenge on South from last year so we'll work towards that."
Players to watch: Georgia Munro, Taylor Johnson
"Taylor will be really handy with the ball. She's a left-arm bowler so I think she'll have an edge on a few batters."
Young players to watch: Monique Booth
"She's probably going to play more full-time in the (Greater Northern) Raiders. I think she can really stand up this year."
Last year: Third
Coach: Aiden Bennett (new)
Captain: Stacey Norton-Smith
Ins: Sarah Campbell (Western Tiers), Marlie Lukic, Taja Richardson
Outs: Aliya Gunn (moved interstate)
Coach's comment: "We've got a really young group again so the main goal is to keep improving and learning game by game. Our motto at Westbury as a club is that we have fun and I know these girls will do that regardless of results, we have some fantastic personalities in the group and we play for each other."
Players to watch: Stacey Norton-Smith, Paige Gibson
"Stacey is a really talented player and I'm sure she'll have another great season. Paige is another experienced player, she's been a part of the Raiders' program in the past and I know she'll be looking forward to putting some runs on the board."
Young players to watch:
"Most of our group are young superstars but Ella Wiggins and Amelia Mason are a couple who've had a really good pre-season and I'm excited to see them grow. As well as everyone's favourite Mackenzie Grant who continues to get better every year with both batting and bowling."
