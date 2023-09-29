A 64-year-old man fronted the Launceston Magistrates Court for multiple child abuse material charges on September 29.
Bradley Colin Hay was charged with one count of accessing child abuse material, one count of transmitting child abuse material, and one count of possessing or controlling child abuse material.
Mr Hay has not yet entered pleas to any of the charges.
He was represented by defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan, who asked Magistrate Ken Stanton to adjourn the matters for four to six weeks so she could look over his case.
Mr Stanton adjourned the matter for November 14 at 9.45am.
