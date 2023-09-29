The failings of hospital chief Dr Peter Renshaw to tackle complaints of child sexual abuse are echoed in a claim for compensation by a man who allegedly suffered abuse at the Launceston General Hospital.
His claim alleges that Dr Renshaw did not place any restrictions on the perpetrator after learning of the abuse, alleged to have occurred in 1989 when he was a child being treated in the LGH paediatric ward for abdominal pain and pneumonia.
The claim has been lodged by Arnold Thomas and Becker Lawyers, representing over 20 people in claims against the LGH.
The compensation claim alleges that the abuse occurred in the hospital kitchen in Ward 4K when the male nurse informed the child that he needed to check his stomach.
The document alleges that the nurse fondled the child's genitals and attempted to assault him orally.
The lawsuit claims the abuse was reported to Dr Renshaw on November 22, 1989, at a meeting between the man, his parents, Dr Renshaw, representatives of the Department of Health and the hospital.
The man's compensation claim alleges that after the abuse was disclosed, Dr Renshaw guaranteed the nurse would be reprimanded, never work with children or the elderly again and that the abuse would be reported to the police and be recorded.
The man's lawyers allege that following the complaint, the hospital and the Department of Health did not place any restrictions, limitations or supervision on the nurse.
The nurse continued to be appointed to nursing positions "where he interacted with minors and created a risk of injury to minors that eventuated," the lawsuit claims.
"The Hospital and the Department of Health, in particular Dr Peter Renshaw, failed to investigate the Plaintiff's complaint," the claim alleges.
Despite the assurances given to the man and his parents, Dr Renshaw is alleged to have "repeatedly failed in person and via correspondence" to provide the man with his medical records and the record of his complaint.
"The Hospital and/or the Department of Health prioritised protecting the Hospital's reputation rather than providing counselling, support and care to the Plaintiff and his family," it says.
Dr Renshaw is mentioned 700 times in the Commission of Inquiry's report, which found that he misled senior hospital staff and the Department of Health secretary about the conduct of LGH paediatric nurse James Griffin.
The commission also found that Dr Renshaw had failed to act on complaints by Zoe Duncan that she'd been abused by a doctor at the LGH and had failed to stand down the doctor.
During the inquiry, Dr Renshaw said he didn't know if he had the power to stand down the doctor.
"I actually don't know that I actually would have had the power to stand him down, but regardless of the [human resources] processes that are required, at that time I don't think it was appropriate to do that, but yes, today I would do that," he said.
When asked if he saw this as an error of judgement at the time, he conceded that it was an error of judgement that arose because he was inexperienced in his role.
