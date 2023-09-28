Labor has called for Premier Jeremy Rockliff to stand down Attorney-General Elise Archer while an investigation into bullying allegations and poor workplace culture in her office takes place.
Labor's Dean Winter has said Mr Rockliff pledged to take a zero-tolerance approach to bullying in the midst of the release of Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Sarah Bolt's Motion for Respect report last year.
The Australian newspaper has reported as part of Ms Bolt's investigation into parliamentary work spaces and following the investigation, complaints about Ms Archer were raised with her
"Premier Jeremy Rockliff must stand Attorney-General Elise Archer down while an investigation into serious allegations of workplace bullying takes place," Mr Winter said.
"Given the seriousness of these allegations, Jeremy Rockliff can't guarantee the safety of staff in the Attorneys office while Archer is still there.
"Regardless of allegations that Jeremy Rockliff has known about this behaviour for years, today is the day for him to finally put his words into action."
It has also been reported that Ms Archer is believed to have sent messages criticising Mr Rockliff and his predecessor Peter Gutwein.
WhatsApp messages show that Mr Rockliff was described as "too gutless to be leader" and that Mr Gutwein had a glass jaw and was prone to "knee jerk reactions like a child".
Ms Archer last year was questioned at the budget estimates table last year about the high staff turnover in her office.
Labor presented statistics which showed seven staff members joined her office and eight left in 2019-20, another four left in 2020-21 after five new staff members joined and eight new staff joined last year, but six others left.
When asked whether there was a workplace culture issue within her office, she said the work undertaken by her staff was difficult and complex and that she regularly took on people from the Justice Department on secondment.
"I would never, ever stand in the way of a staff member who frequently come from the department to go back to their substantive role or indeed, as is often the case, a higher position," she said.
"Also, they often come to get experience within a ministerial office."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.