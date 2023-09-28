Waverley man charged over firearms thefts

Police have charged a 29-year-old Waverley man after a number of firearms were recovered at Nunamara, in Northern Tasmania.
Police recovered 11 firearms and a quantity of ammunition on a rural property in May, which were found to have been stolen during six separate burglaries in the Northern District between 2018 and 2022.
During a subsequent property search, police recovered a further two stolen firearms and the Waverley man was arrested as a result of the investigation.
Police formally charged him with a number of firearms-related and family violence offences on September 29.
