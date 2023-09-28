The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Waverley man charged over firearms thefts

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 29 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania Police said they have charged a man over firearms thefts. Picture by Paul Scambler
Tasmania Police said they have charged a man over firearms thefts. Picture by Paul Scambler

Police have charged a 29-year-old Waverley man after a number of firearms were recovered at Nunamara, in Northern Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.