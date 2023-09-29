The natural world's microscopic beauty and its pristine, large-scale landscapes are on display in equal measure at a new exhibition of works at The Poatina Tree Art Gallery.
A collection of 30 varied pieces in mediums from acrylic to pastel by Dunorlan artist Ruth Kemp will adorn the space's walls until October 22.
The explosive colour of blooming flowers and flowing rivers; sun-drenched tin roofs of Australian suburbia; and even idyllic countrysides abound in a show Kemp has titled "Past and Present".
A cross-section of work spanning the better half of the last decade, the exhibition is an accomplished showing from the award-winning artist.
Kemp - who won the recent Central Coast Council Acquisition Award 2022 at the ARTEX Rotary Exhibition in Ulverstone - has worked in multimedia, printmaking, pastels and watercolours almost all her life.
"These pieces in 'Past and Present' are funny, because the evolution to me isn't always obvious," Kemp said.
"A lot of them are quite recent, but there are others that are quite a few years old that are noticeably different."
The largest work in the collection, The Lockdown Landscape, is a pastoral depiction of Deloraine that is somewhat reminiscent of the Yarns Artwork in Silk textile installation.
"[It is] my response to being confined to a small part of Tasmania," said Kemp, who arrived from New South Wales four years ago.
"It is a condensed version of the landscape in which I live. A self portrait with my home and some of the companions with whom I shared the lockdown experience, add a few local landmarks thrown in for good measure."
Most of the pieces vary greatly in style, like the small piece Waggabun Hills compared with Lockdown, a triptych, acrylic work on three canvases. One is an almost impressionist-style etching where quick brush strokes create movement; the other something akin to a mural with its tableaux spread landscape.
The "Past and Present" exhibition by Ruth Kemp is showing at The Poatina Tree Art Gallery until October 22.
