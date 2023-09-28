Tasmania Police have admitted that the decision to honour a senior police officer suspected of being a paedophile with a police funeral was a mistake.
Former Inspector Paul Reynolds took his own life on September 13, 2018 - the day after he was visited at home by officers from Tasmania Police Professional Standards Command.
They were investigating claims that Reynolds, who had been demoted to Senior Sergeant in 2012, had sent pictures of indecent images to minors.
They were also probing financial irregularities relating to his power of attorney over his mother's funds.
In its final report released this week, the Commission of Inquiry into Tasmanian Government Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings slammed the service's decision to provide Senior Sergeant Reynolds with a police funeral with a guard of honour.
"We can only imagine how distressing this would have been for those who heard rumours about Senior Sergeant Reynolds' behaviour and believed them to be true," the report read.
The Inquiry was also concerned that Police Commissioner at the time, Darren Hine, delivered the eulogy, even though he was aware of the concerns about Senior Sergeant Reynolds.
The Inquiry also criticised the lengthy time it took for police to begin investigating claims that Sergeant Reynolds was a paedophile.
The commissioners noted that some police officers held concerns about Senior Sergeant Reynolds' relationship with young boys as early as 2008.
A spokesperson for Tasmania Police on Thursday acknowledged there were failings in the original investigation into allegations relating to Paul Reynolds.
But the service also pointed out that the full scale of his activities did not become clear until after his death.
"At the time of his death, police were in the initial stages of a criminal investigation relating to indecent mobile phone images being sent to minors.
"However the full extent of his conduct was not known at that stage.
"Quite simply, knowing what we do now, clearly the decision to grant a police funeral was a mistake, and one we regret."
