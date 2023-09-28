Push for inquiry into Marinus Link, associated energy projects

The state's lower house has approved a motion for a parliamentary committee to be established to hold an inquiry into Marinus Link and its associated energy developments.
The motion will now be sent before the Legislative Council for a vote to get the inquiry underway.
The motion was brought to the House of Assembly by independent John Tucker who expressed confidence that it would be passed by the upper house.
"The shifting position of the government on energy matters is the strongest reason to apply parliamentary scrutiny to ensure we dont get this wrong," he said.
Mr Tucker said the purpose of the inquiry was not to kill off Marinus Link, the Battery of the Nation project or the North West Transmission Developments project.
"I want to ensure that parliament has all the facts at its fingertips to make what will be a hugely important decision for the future of this state," he said.
"Whether that decision will be to endorse what the government is doing or not will depend on what the committee finds."
The Marinus Link project, which once involved the placement of two undersea interconnectors between Tasmania and Victoria, was initially estimated to cost between $3.1 billion and $3.8 billion.
The government was advised earlier this year though tender responses that the two-cable development would now cost $5.5 billion.
Energy Minister Guy Barnett earlier this month said through discussions with the federal government and Victorian Government, it was decided that the parties would reduce Marinus Link to a single 750 megawatt cable with an option to add a second cable after a final investment decision was made in late 2024.
He said a single cable was expected to cost between $3 billion and $3.3 billion.
