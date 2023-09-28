The Examiner
Tasmanian House of Assembly moves for Marinus Link inquiry

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
September 28 2023 - 3:51pm
Push for inquiry into Marinus Link, associated energy projects
Push for inquiry into Marinus Link, associated energy projects

The state's lower house has approved a motion for a parliamentary committee to be established to hold an inquiry into Marinus Link and its associated energy developments.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

