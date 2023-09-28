The sustainable, Tasmanian Aboriginal food group Palawa Kipli is bringing a unique bush tucker experience to Northern Tasmania for the first time this October.
The culinary venture - which is based out of Hobart and run by the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre - will be visiting Turbunna/Ben Lomond to host a once off, "exploration and introduction to Tasmanian Aboriginal food".
The event is inviting guests to gather around a fire at the new Ben Lomond BASE venue on the foothills surrounding the national park's famous dolerite cliffs.
Promising an intimate celebration of local ingredients and Tasmanian Aboriginal culture, the bush tucker journey will be led by Palawa woman Kitana Mansell.
"We've done statewide catering for about three years now, but we wanted to make this one more of an experience," said Ms Mansell, who is the project's coordinator and Palawa Kipli manager.
"We wanted to share those stories around bush foods and have a nice setting outside where we can talk and connect with guests about the native ingredients."
The event's guests will learn how to identify those native ingredients and their various uses and culinary purposes alongside hearing Ms Mansell's knowledge of the history, culture and future of Aboriginal food in Lutruwita/Tasmania.
The fire-cooked menu includes oysters with seaweed butter, scallops with warrigal greens, mutton bird with salt bush chips, wallaby skewers with a native honey glaze and a refreshing native infused soda.
"There's not one other place in Tasmania that can cook you mutton bird and give you a very old living cultural story behind what they're cooking," Ms Mansell said.
After the meal guests are invited to drive deeper into the national park and explore its alpine plateaus, boulder fields and bush.
Only 18 tickets are on sale for the event, which will also act as an introduction for attendees to native edible and medicinal plants that make up an important part of the Palawa diet.
"You hear a lot of people talking about restaurants being paddock to plate, and I think it's a great example of what that means with Palawa Kipli," Ms Mansell said.
"You'll be able to taste and smell food that has been here forever and food that has been taken from the land and put to plate."
Tickets for Palawa Kipli's bush tucker experience can be purchased on Humantix with the booking fee donated to charity.
