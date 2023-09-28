Pages missing from the Commission of Inquiry report

Five pages of the Commission of Inquiry's final report into government responses to child sexual abuse in schools, hospitals and youth justice facilities have been found to be missing, the Justice Department has advised.
The Tasmanian government in a statement said the printer of the document said the pages were most likely lost when the original PDF file of the report was converted into a new file
It said all USB versions of the report distributed earlier this week also contained an incomplete version of the report.
Pages were missing from a chapter which detailed the way forward for children in health services, including a summary of recommendations from the chapter, the establishment of a community recovery initiative and the establishment of a child safe governance review.
Anyone wishing to receive a USB with the complete version of the report can email keepingchildrensafe@dpac.tas.gov.au to request a copy.
