The accolades for Stillwater Restaurant's wine list continues to flow at Australia's Wine List of the Year Awards.
Already in the awards hall of fame for taking out Best Tasmanian and Best Listing of Tasmanian Wines three times each, Stillwater collected another at this year's edition: Australia's Best Listing of a Region's Wines.
Stillwater's co-owner and sommelier James Welsh said the achievement was a "tremendous thrill" and real honour.
"It highlights the hard work and dedication of our entire team," Mr Welsh said.
"It's a real validation to us about how important the local wine industry is, and how it's recognised on the national platform is, as I said, a real thrill and an honour."
The award pitted Stillwater's list against a "large pond" of Australian-wide contenders, he said. It included restaurants in strong wine regions such as the Barossa Valley and Margaret River.
"So not only for our operation, and the Tasmanian wine industry, it's nice to be measured against every state in the country and to be so proud of our local industry," he said.
The restaurant and bar's wine list focuses on the Tamar, but extends to bottles from Piper's River, across the North-West through to the East Coast and down to the Coal River and Huon valleys.
"So the Tamar is our first focus, Stillwater being a tourist destination and set up by the river, we want to offer something that's somewhat connected to us and the river," Mr Welsh said.
"There's a real authenticity about where the wines come from, and the people making them. For instance last year we worked with a producer that only made a couple of barrels and their entire production went through our restaurant, we offered it by the glass.
"So to offer those small producers a platform to showcase their wares to a wider audience, be it local and domestic or international, we were quite humbled and honoured to be able to give them a space to perform."
Mr Welsh said customers dictated the shape of the wine list in an organic process that happened nightly.
"We can flux and flow with certain trends but the constant that's been at the centre of what we do is that Tasmanian wine industry and the quality is just remarkable," he said.
Pairing wine with food, he said was easy working alongside co-owner and head chef Craig Wilson.
"He's a very clever guy that intimately understands Tasmanian produce and very effortlessly creates really flavoursome dishes," Mr Welsh said.
"Which in terms of Tasmanian wines, particularly the aromatics and chardonnay and pinot and even sparkling wines, Craig's flavours really lend themselves to those grape varieties."
Meanwhile, Launceston's Black Cow was a finalist for Best Wine List Tasmania and Best Listing of Tasmanian Wines, which was dominated by Hobart nominations. Peppina took out the category wins, while Dier Makr and Institut Polaire were also finalists.
