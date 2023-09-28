AFL Tasmania has handed out 25 weeks of suspensions following fiery TSL grand finals on Saturday.
There were 10 reports in all, including nine from North Hobart's win over North Launceston in the D-League decider.
According to AFL Tasmania: "The controlling body or tribunal (as applicable) may apply (at its absolute discretion) a loading of up to 100 per cent in relation to the base sanction for any reportable offence committed during a grand final".
The two largest suspensions came the way of North Launceston's Jasper French and North Hobart's Hugh Williams, who both accepted eight weeks.
French's first report was for "spitting in the face of Finlay Poke", but following evidence presented by all parties it was decided that spittle had not made contact with Poke and therefore French accepted a reprimand.
His second offence was for "intentionally striking" Lachlan Payne, which was graded as intentional conduct, severe impact and high contact.
An initial five-match suspension was given with an extra three added on after 60 per cent grand final loading was applied. French accepted the eight-match suspension.
Williams, who was awarded the best-on-ground medal after the match, was charged for "intentionally striking" Jasper French, which was also graded as intentional conduct, severe impact and high contact.
According to AFL Tasmania's report: "Evidence presented determined that player French was knocked unconscious from the impact".
As with French, Williams' suspension was initially five matches with three added after grand final loading was applied. He accepted the charge.
Josh Cleaver was handed down a four-match suspension which was loaded up to six for "rough conduct" against Jasper French, but after the North Hobart player appealed, the tribunal found that there was "insufficient evidence to uphold the sanction" and he was acquitted.
North Launceston's Coby Chugg was the third player to receive a lengthy ban after he accumulated four reportable offences in the D-League grand final.
Charged with "intentionally striking" Brad Tilbury, "using abusive language towards or in relation to an umpire" and "intentionally striking" Trent Millhouse on two occasions, the Bomber was initially handed a 13-match suspension.
However, according to the report: "When a person is found guilty of multiple reportable offences from a single match, the individual sanctions must be added together to form the final sanction applicable to the person."
The total sanction issued to Chugg was a 13-match suspension which was reduced to seven after he accepted early guilty pleas on all four charges.
Chugg accepted the seven-match early guilty plea.
North Launceston's Brad Rickard and North Hobart's Cooper Leek were both given reprimands after accepting early guilty pleas for charges of "attempting to strike".
Nathan Pearce's charge for "intentionally or carelessly bumping or making forceful contact to opponent Nic Baker (Kingborough) from front-on when that player had their head down over the ball" meant the Bomber was the lone player to front the tribunal from the seniors match.
Graded as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact, the suspension was for two weeks but with 100 per cent grand final loading, was increased to four.
North Launceston appealed and the conduct grading was changed from intentional to careless.
The tribunal upheld the charge, but "decided to exercise its discretion and waive the 100 per cent grand final loading due to the low impact of the contact".
He will miss the first two weeks of season 2024.
