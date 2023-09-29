Launceston's Leuca McLeod and Tim Wilson have learnt plenty from their time at the National Clubs Gymnastics Carnival on the Gold Coast.
Wilson, 20, and McLeod, who turned 18 on Sunday, competed in the senior level alongside the best trampolinists in the country.
It was Wilson's first time moving up from the under-age categories and the PCYC Launceston gymnast said the experience was one he would not forget.
"It was a big step up for me because that event is pretty much the most watched event of the whole [competition]," he said.
"On the day of my event, I was feeling pretty relaxed and pretty good about it.
"But the pressure of being the most watched event got to me at the end and I couldn't really pull off what I wanted to which was a little bit disappointing.
"But I had a great time and there were still positive things to come away from it."
Building on Wilson's 13th in qualifying with a score of 29.2, McLeod's 56.5 put him in second and in the final.
The Launceston College year 12 student ended up in seventh in the final, with Kingborough Gymsports clubmate Matthew French taking home first place.

Reflecting on his performances, the recently-announced Australian representative for the world championships appeared to be at peace with how he went.
"I was pretty happy with the qualification for sure and I got a pretty decent score on my second routine," he said.
"I was feeling pretty good heading into finals and then I crashed on skill three, so finals didn't quite go to plan, but you get that on the big jobs and I was happy with the qualification for sure."
With the pressures of school and competition not without their stresses, McLeod said there was one element that he has always made sure to include in trampolining.
"Keep having fun, that's the main goal," he said.
He and Wilson said that is easily achieved when competing together.
"Competing and training is just so much more enjoyable when you've got someone there that can take that tension off the competition and (you can) just relax with and have a good time, not worry about the big picture and just chat to him," McLeod said.
Wilson added: "It's always fun to be alongside people you've been doing this stuff with and against for however many years because we often know where we're all at. We all get really excited for each other when it comes to hitting routines and hitting certain scores.
"Even though it's an individual sport, we're all together as one group which is really nice, and I find in Tassie we're really good at keeping together and training together."
