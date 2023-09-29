The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tim Wilson, Leuca McLeod reflect on National Clubs Gymnastics Carnival

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated September 29 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston's Leuca McLeod and Tim Wilson have learnt plenty from their time at the National Clubs Gymnastics Carnival on the Gold Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.