Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson on Washington campaign to stop Assange extradition

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated September 28 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 3:30pm
Press freedoms, including the plight of other detained Australian journalists, were on the agenda at a recent visit to Washington by Australian politicians seeking the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

