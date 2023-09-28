Talented Tasmanian all-rounder Mitch Owen has locked in his future with the Hobart Hurricanes ahead of the 13th edition of the Big Bash League.
The 22-year-old signed a one-year contract extension with the BBL franchise, which will see him remain in the purple until at least 2025.
Owen, who has played 10 matches for the Hurricanes, said he is prepared to help the team win their first piece of silverware.
"I'm really excited for this season and having the opportunity to win our first tournament," Owen said.
"I feel like I'm ready to play a role within the team that can help us win games and hopefully lift some silverware.
"It's always a nice feeling being a local player representing your home state's team, it was a dream as a younger player and now that has become reality, it's something I'm very grateful for."
The New Town Bucks player scored 885 runs and took 23 wickets in last season's Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
Owen, who also holds a contract with the Tasmanian Tigers, said he is determined to take his game to a new level.
ALSO IN SPORT
"I think with the experience in the group there is enough there that I can learn from and lean on to help me improve my game," he said.
"Although I haven't had the opportunities I would've liked, I've got to keep growing my game so that when I'm called upon, I'm ready."
A thrilled Hurricanes coach Jeff Vaughan believed Owen was a key part of the club's long-term future.
"He's demonstrated just how much of an asset he is to the team, and we know that he will be an addition of talent that will help get us closer to where we want to be as a club," Vaughan said.
"He's definitely shown us glimpses of what he's capable of with both the bat and ball, we know that under the guidance of some of our more experienced players that he will be a long-term investment for the team."
The first ball of the Hobart Hurricanes' season will get underway on Monday, December 11, at UTAS Stadium against the Sydney Sixers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.