AS we approach the 25th annual Seniors Week in Tasmania (October 16-22, organised by COTA Tasmania) and the UN's Older Persons' Day earlier in the month (Oct 1), we should reflect on the significance of these events and shed light on an issue that often goes unnoticed - ageism. Ageism, the discrimination, and stereotyping based on a person's age, is a pervasive problem that affects individuals of all walks of life. However, these upcoming celebrations provide us with an opportunity to embrace the remarkable journey of ageing and to challenge ageism.
In a world that's constantly chasing after youth and vitality, we tend to forget the beauty and wisdom that comes with growing older. Each wrinkle, silver hair, and experience etched into the lines of a person's face tells a story of resilience, strength, and perseverance. Ageing is not a decline; it's a journey filled with milestones and achievements that deserve recognition and celebration.
One of the remarkable aspects of ageing is the accumulation of wisdom. Throughout their lives, older people have amassed a wealth of knowledge that only time can give. This wisdom isn't just about book smarts; it's about life lessons, problem-solving skills, and a unique perspective that can only come from living through various stages of life. In celebrating the ageing journey, we honour the important value seniors bring to our communities as mentors, advisors, and guides.
Senior community members play a pivotal role in the community. However, the experience is they are far too often ignored and that's to the community's detriment. Take for example in the workplace, and in providing advice to government, business etc. Too often, older people are not afforded the opportunity to be involved because their capacity to do so is judged negatively by their date of birth, not on their potential to contribute. And in preserving our cultural heritage and passing down traditions to younger generations too often seniors and their contribution can be ignored. Older people are the keepers of stories that might otherwise be lost in the relentless march of time.
The ageing journey is marked by newfound freedoms. Retirement doesn't just signify an end to work; it symbolises a new chapter filled with opportunities to explore passions, hobbies, and interests that might have taken a backseat during the hustle of a busy career or raising a family.
Let's also not forget the vital role seniors play in fostering a sense of community and belonging. Many older adults are actively engaged in volunteer work, offering their time and skills to make the world a better place. And more would continue in paid work if age discrimination was not the huge problem it is today in our workplaces.
The ageing journey means acknowledging the immense contributions that seniors make in a vast range of ways and in everyday life. Their important roles should be celebrated not ignored or passed over.
As we embrace the positives of celebrating the ageing journey, it's also vital we address the issue of ageism head-on. Stereotypes and biases against older people often result in unequal access to healthcare, job opportunities, and social inclusion in everyday life.
By promoting Seniors Week through an extensive program of events and recognising older people on the UN's Older Persons' Day we are taking a stand against ageism, showcasing talent and participation, and advocating for a more inclusive society where everyone's contributions are valued, regardless of age.
Events such these provide us with an invaluable chance to shift our perspectives on the ageing journey. We are all ageing, and isn't that a wonderful thing?
Let's come together to celebrate the vibrant tapestry of life that unfolds with each passing year. Let's embrace the opportunities as part of growing older, and let's stand united against ageism, and ensure every individual's journey is acknowledged, respected, and celebrated.
Craig Chadwick is Tasmanian CEO of COTA (the Council on the Ageing)
