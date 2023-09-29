Senior community members play a pivotal role in the community. However, the experience is they are far too often ignored and that's to the community's detriment. Take for example in the workplace, and in providing advice to government, business etc. Too often, older people are not afforded the opportunity to be involved because their capacity to do so is judged negatively by their date of birth, not on their potential to contribute. And in preserving our cultural heritage and passing down traditions to younger generations too often seniors and their contribution can be ignored. Older people are the keepers of stories that might otherwise be lost in the relentless march of time.