I WAS glad to see the police were on the case regarding Senator Whish-Wilson's vandalism of his 'Yes' signs (The Examiner, September 27).
He's quoted as saying 'It reflects badly on the No campaign'.
I suggest Peter turn on a TV channel other than the ABC to see what lengths some 'Yes' people will go to.
The abuse copped by people attending a 'No' rally in Adelaide last week or, the vile, racist voice messages left on Jacinta Nampijinpa Price's phone.
I'm glad Mr Whish-Wilson has urged supporters to continue to display their signs.
I'm afraid you won't see many, if any, 'No' signs around.
The owners of cars with bumper stickers, or homeowners with signs in their windows really would not like to have to repair 'keyed' cars or smashed windows.
PSA to all allies - please stop messaging your and asking your Indigenous mates how to vote in the upcoming referendum.
It should not be mob's emotional, cultural and physical labour that you are relying upon to vote.
Use Google, read the news, listen to the radio and podcasts.
This is an emotionally charged time for us - we don't need to be educating you for free on the side.
A FEW days ago, while expressing support for a wind farm development on Robbins Island, Opposition Leader Rebecca White stated that there had not been an Orange-bellied Parrot sighted on the island since 2003.
This is not an original thought on her part. The Chief Operating Officer of ACEN, the foreign company behind the proposal, said the same thing back in March. Likewise, Chauncy Hammond, the beef farmer who seeks this development on his land, said much the same.
There is a reasonably simple explanation for a lack of sightings: the parrot is small, about the size of a budgie; there are very few of them, perhaps 70 or so; the parrot does not live there, Robbins Island is a waypoint as it migrates between SW Tasmania and Victoria; for the most part no one lives on Robbins Island; there have been no systematic surveys for several years.
It is telling that Ms White adopts the talking points of those who will personally benefit a great deal from this development, rather than listen to the concerns of many Tasmanians who are worried about the environmental cost of this particular development, a cost that extends to more than fear for the future of the Orange-bellied Parrot.
WHEN are the ever suffering public going to be informed about the reality of petrol pricing?
For the government to keep adding to their taxes on fuel, to try and blame far away wars is not acceptable!
Is this a ploy to drive the populace to expensive electric cars which have yet to be proven?
Diesel, which was once the cheapest fuel, is now getting ridiculously expensive.
Shabby and lazy economics with no concern for the everyday Australian.
WHILST Government Departments, such as Education and Health, and non-government faith-based organisations continue to appoint and promote men (and some women) to senior positions - who won't believe reports of abuse given by children - there is no hope for the future.
This is fundamental to culture change.
Turbo chooks are a top Tasmania bird very interesting to watch and listen to these unique calls and actions. Love them.
ARE 'Yes' activists desecrating their own signs to discredit 'No' advocates? Will The Examiner publish this letter?
