A lot has changed in 35 years, but once constant has been Bluey McCullagh and his carpet cleaning business.
Tao's Carpet Cleaning, named after his wife, will reach the anniversary next week on October 8.
At 77-years-old Mr McCullagh admitted he would be celebrating it differently than if he was younger.
"I'll probably have a quiet wine with my wife at home," Mr McCullagh said.
"If I was 21, I'd probably have gone harder and had a night on the town."
While walking the streets and visiting shops across town, he said people often stopped him, remembered the job he had done and enquired about a future one.
"It's the reputation I've built up over the years and I'm proud about it," he said.
"Lots of businesses have changed hands over the years but still run with the same name.
"Where as I have 35 years experience of doing it myself. It makes a big difference."
He said a lot of his clients arrived through word of mouth.
Business has quietened down down by choice when compared to three decades ago, he said. However with the warmer months approaching, Mr McCullagh said it was entering a busy time of year.
"My biggest thing is I tell the truth and my price is my price," he said.
"I don't believe in telling lies and I won't drop my prices to do a cheap job. But I also don't rip anyone off."
