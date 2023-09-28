The killers of Shane Barker would need to have reasonable prospects of success to attract funding for an appeal to the Court of Criminal Appeal, Legal Aid Commission guidelines say.
Director Kristen Wylie spelt out the Commission's funding guidelines to The Examiner after a representation in the Supreme Court of Tasmania on Wednesday on behalf of Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 69.
The Swansea couple is serving 22-year jail terms for the cold-blooded murder of their ex-son-in-law in the driveway of his Campbell Town home on August 2 2009.
Mr Barker, 36, was shot from behind with four bullets.
On Wednesday, lawyer Olivia Jenkins told Justice Stephen Estcourt that Legal Aid had provided a delayed reply to legal representatives of the Swansea couple, resulting in their appeal against a murder conviction being delayed by at least a month.
Two lawyers proposed to do the appeal had withdrawn because funding decision had not been made.
Mrs Jordan appealed against that jury verdict saying it was in legal terminology "unsafe and unsatisfactory" while Mr Jordan claimed the verdict was unreasonable and could not be supported by the totality of the evidence.
Both convicted murderers cited as a ground in their appeal a decision by Justice Pearce to allow a video made by Tasmania Police in which an officer attempted to use a crowbar to restore the correct position of the heat shield on the Jordan's Nissan X Trail.
The Crown case was that the couple lied about visiting Mr Barker's home on July 26, 2009 to pick up a crowbar to repair the vehicle. The jury heard that the heat shield had been repaired by DJ Motors in Hobart on July 24.
Justice Pearce excluded the police officer's commentary on the impracticability of using a long crowbar for the task but admitted the video.
The couple also appealed about a decision by Justice Pearce not to discharge two jurors from the trial.
"The learned judge erred in fact and in law by failing to discharge two members of the jury when the nature of their pre-existing relationship became apparent to the court," the appeal ground says.
Ms Wylie said the guidelines for appeal funding required there to be a substantial advantage to the applicant from a successful appeal such as regaining his or her liberty, livelihood or employment; or a substantial reduction in the sentence.
"In upholding client confidentiality, Tasmanian Legal Aid provides no comment in relation to circumstances surrounding specific matters or clients," Ms Wylie said.
She said aid for appeals on a matter of legal principle, which would not give rise to a substantial benefit to the applicant can only be granted by the Director or a Legal Aid Committee.
It is understood the Jordans received Legal Aid funding for the twelve week trial in which they were represented by Launceston lawyers Fran McCracken and Patrick O' Halloran.
Ms Wylie said under Tasmanian Legal Aid Guidelines a Tasmanian Simplified Means test (Means test) and a Merit test helped determine a person's aid eligibility.
"The Means test determines whether the client is eligible for legal aid given their financial circumstances," she said.
"Then, in addition to assessing whether or not an applicant for assistance can afford to pay for the necessary services, Tasmania Legal Aid is required to review the merits of each applicant's case in order to decide if it is reasonable in all the circumstances to provide legal assistance."
Land Information Service of Tasmania records show the Jordan's home had a land value of $130,000 and a capital value of $370,000 when last inspected in 2017. Coastal properties have spiked in value especially since COVID-19.
The couple bought the three bedroom home for $9000 in 1984.
Several homes near the Jordans have sold in recent years.
The next door home at 1 Sunny View Avenue is open to offers over $685,000 and last sold for $395,000 according to View. Others nearby include 3 Sunny View Avenue sold for $325,000, at 2 Sunny View Avenue for $200,000 and at 7 Sunny View Avenue for $295,000.
Ms Wylie said subject to the exercise of the Merit test, Tasmania Legal Aid may provide assistance in matters listed in the guidelines in accordance with priorities set by Tasmania Legal Aid.
The Merit Test, in deciding whether it is reasonable in all the circumstances to grant aid, takes into account:
. the nature and extent of any benefit that an applicant may gain if aid is approved, or any detriment an applicant may suffer if aid is refused;
. whether the applicant has reasonable prospects of success in the proceedings;
. that an "ordinarily prudent self-funding litigant" would also risk funds in the proposed proceedings; and
. that it is appropriate to spend limited public funds on the matter in terms of the likely benefit to the applicant, or in some circumstances to the community.
