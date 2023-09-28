Students from Cressy have become their school's 20th consecutive "Beacon" cohort by committing to a brighter future for themselves.
The Year 10 Cressy District High School students signed their year group's "Inspiring Futures" charter on Wednesday, September 27, publicly expressing their commitment to further education or employment pathways in 2024.
Cressy District High School has been a Beacon School since 2004.
At the charter event on Wednesday morning, the Cressy students listened in a packed out school hall to a keynote speech from 2006 Beaconsfield Mine collapse survivor Todd Russell before signing their declaration of commitment.
Mr Russell said he hoped to see these students again in the future after they have set their goals and achieved them, because "nothing is going to get in their way".
Year 10 students Will Atley and Livinia Clark were part of the Cressy cohort of 31 students committing to further education or career pathways, and both said the day was inspiring.
"It's kind of a shock really how big this event is and how this small town is coming together for us," Livinia said.
"And to have [Todd] Russell come in and talk about his situation and how it inspired him to move on in the future, too."
