There are no longer plans to reposition the Seaport marina, developer Errol Stewart has confirmed.
A $4 million marina and boardwalk overhaul was unveiled in 2021 in an effort to keep vessels off the mud bank at low tide.
The proposed development included an extended Seaport promenade, opening up the area for food festivals and performances.
However, the project has since been taken off the table.
"The mud build-up was so significant that even if we took it [further into the river] out we weren't going to get much advantage," Mr Stewart said.
"So we canned that idea and went back to the authorities and said 'are you sure you won't do any dredging?'
"There was a yes no, yes no, and I think it's no now.
"So I guess the marina has just got to do what it does."
Mud build-up is also causing issues at the new marina that was erected in front of Silo Hotel, near Kings Wharf, in 2018.
Mr Stewart said that marina was "almost unusable" despite being located 35 metres out into the river.
"Now at low tide to get to the water is another 35 metres into the river," he said.
"[So] that bit of marina we put in we'll probably pull out in the next period of time.
"You've got to either accept it or do something about it. If no-one's going to do anything you've got to accept it ... it's a natural river that silts up.
"In most other countries there's a regular maintenance program to maintain the silt build-up - either dredge, rake, or cover up some mudflats.
"You've just got to get on with life."
