Tasmanian Government adopts abuse inquiry recommendation early

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
September 28 2023 - 1:13pm
The Commission of Inquiry recommended that heads of government agencies should be required to report on management of misconduct matters related to child sexual abuse on a quarterly basis from July 2026.
The state government by the end of this week will publish the first of a series of quarterly reports on public servants that have been stood down due to misconduct allegations, Premier Jeremy Rockliff says.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

