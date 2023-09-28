The state government by the end of this week will publish the first of a series of quarterly reports on public servants that have been stood down due to misconduct allegations, Premier Jeremy Rockliff says.
The government in 2020 started to disclose when a public servant had been stood down from work due to historic or recent accusations of sexual abuse, but disclosures only noted whether that person was located in the North or South of the state.
The new reports will provide extra information, such as which the department the suspended employees worked in.
Mr Rockliff said a more comprehensive report on public servant suspensions would follow next year.
The Commission of Inquiry's final report released this week contained a recommendation that heads of government agencies should be required to report on management of misconduct matters related to child sexual abuse on a quarterly basis from July 2026.
Mr Rockliff said the government would put the recommendation in action sooner.
"We will take further legal advice in relation to what can be released to ensure the report does not produce legal proceedings or inadvertently identified victims survivors," he said.
Mr Rockliff said all child sexual abuse allegations in the state service were immediately referred to police, while at the same time, the relevant head of the state agency commences an assessment as to whether there may have been a breach of the state service code of conduct.
The Premier told state parliament on Thursday that the government provided grants for legal assistance to 26 former and current public service over the course of the Commission of Inquiry.
He said 15 workers were employed in the Health Department and 11 in the former Department of Communities.
"The state's lawyers could only provide legal assistance to individuals in their capacity as state servants and where it was apparent that those individuals acted in good faith in the fulfilment of their duties," Mr Rockliff said.
"If individuals sought personal legal advice, the state's lawyers were unable to provide legal advice or assist them with their engagement with the commission.
"The state's lawyers were specifically instructed not to provide assistance to any person that was alleged to have harmed a child and no legal assistance funding was made available to such a person for independent legal advice."
He said 14 of these workers were still employed in the public service.
