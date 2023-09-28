An official of the state's biggest union has expressed concerns about the recommendation of the commission of inquiry to outsource out-of-home care to non-government organisations.
Assistant state secretary for the Health and Community Services Union (HACSU), Lucas Digney, said the government had not "covered itself in glory" in safeguarding children, but outsourcing to the private sector was also full of risks.
"There certainly has to be robust safeguards around outsourcing of essential services like that," he said.
"Ultimately there isn't a great historical record of the private sector doing any better job in that area."
Out-of-home care is the system that provides formal care to children assessed as unable to live safely at home.
Among the recommendations of the report of the Commission of Inquiry into Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings was that the Department for Education, Children and Young People outsource the provision of all forms of out-of-home care to the non-government sector.
Mr Digney said the two biggest NGO providers in that space in Tasmania were Glenhaven Family Care, in Ulverstone, and Baptcare.
Both would likely play a big role in the outsourcing of services, he said.
The commission also recommended a significant funding boost for out-of-home care services, including services provided by Child Safety Services, whose officers are heavily involved in management of out-of-home children.
In recent times, Child Safety Services officers have complained of severe staff shortages and an inability to fill vacancies.
As a result, many out of home children don't have specific case officers assigned, and are instead given generic phone numbers and emails to contact if they require it.
Mr Digney welcomed the funding boost recommendation and said it was urgently needed.
Mr Digney said he was concerned about the amount of work that the government would need to conduct in order to implement all 191 of the Inquiry's recommendations.
He said he doubted that all of them would ever be implemented.
"The biggest concern for us and our members is that there is going to be wide scale reform across multiple sectors needed and it's not clear that the government has the impetus and the resources to do that in a timely fashion," Mr Digny said.
"Implementing all 191 of them will take a substantial amount of time and focused investment and a willingness to follow it through to the end.
"We've seen reform announcement after reform announcement by this government and very few of them are followed through to completion."
