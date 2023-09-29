Launceston was abuzz with activity 15 years ago.
New AFL premiers Hawthorn visited York Park to show off their premiership cup.
Thousands turned out to celebrate the grand final victors.
The cup arrived on a helicopter with Grant Birchall and coach Alastair Clarkson, while team players arriving by plane were welcomed to Launceston with a water salute from the airport's fire trucks.
School children presented players with a Tasmanian Devil plush toy.
Another famous cup was in the area, with the 2008 Melbourne Cup visiting Sheffield, where photographer Geoff Robson captured the event with his camera.
in other news, Tasmania Police Constable Amber Schnierer was pictured with Mayfield Primary School pupils who entered the Crime Stoppers Youth Challenge.
Patrick and Ben Howard enjoyed the swings at Ravenswood's Neighbourhood House with their dad Chris.
Mowbray golfer Rick Jacobson celebrated a hole-in-one on the fourth hole.
Premier David Bartlett spoke with farmers at Tunbridge about the Midlands irrigation scheme.
"I don't need an excuse to stay on the mountain, it's certainly a passion.'' said Eryl Williams, when photographer Will Swan visited him on Ben Lomond.
Thea Zegveld of Beechford grew a Kees Nelis tulip with two heads.
Queensland MHR Bob Katter was pictured at the airport, throwing his weight behind an inquiry into grocery pricing.
Launceston Preparatory School's PE teacher Jacqui Wise and Charles Tindall demonstrated the correct way to administer asthma first-aid.
And young Glen Dhu Primary pupils Gabriella Martin and James Mathewson officially opened the school's redevelopment.
