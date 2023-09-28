Forex trading platform list for Australian traders

Discover Australias top 10 ASIC-regulated forex brokers. In-depth research on spreads, execution speeds and trading platforms to empower Australian traders.

This is branded content for PropCompanies.com



If you're an Australian forex trader on the hunt for the ultimate broker and trading platform, you're in the right place. Through rigorous analysis and hands-on experience, we've cut through the clutter to provide a comprehensive breakdown of the top 10 ASIC-regulated forex brokers for Australian traders.

Our findings are deeply rooted in concrete research. For example, at Eightcap, we found that the raw spreads beat the industry standard by 50%. Likewise, Pepperstone's trade execution clocked in at 42% faster than its competitors.

Best Forex Trading Platforms. Picture supplied

What are the best Australian Forex trading platforms?

Finding a forex broker with low spreads, quick execution, and a solid platform can be a real challenge. We've done the legwork so you don't have to. Here we present you with options based on our thorough research and data from over 40 brokers.

Have a detailed look at the best ASIC-regulated brokers customised for the Australian trading community.

1. Eightcap - Best Forex broker for Australian traders

In the competitive Australian Forex market, Eightcap stands out. Its low spreads outperform the industry average by over 70 per cent, and this broker offers direct market rates from liquidity providers. Eightcap also has versatile MetaTrader platforms tailored for traders of all expertise levels.

EUR/USD spreads from 0.06 pips

Direct market rates with No Dealing Desk execution

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms featuring advanced tools

Low spreads

We sifted through a considerable amount of data to find a broker with the lowest spreads. Eightcap particularly caught our attention because the actual numbers back up its claim of low spreads.

Picture supplied

Take the EUR/USD pair, for example. The industry average hovers around 0.22 pips, while Eightcap comes in at 0.06 pips. That's not just a minor difference; we're talking about a spread that's 72.7 per cent lower than what's generally available.

For those trading USD/JPY, the figures are equally compelling. With Eightcap, the spread is 0.23 pips - 43.9 per cent lower than the industry average of 0.41 pips.

For anyone considering trading USD/CAD, Eightcap offers a spread of 0.20 pips. This is 69.7 per cent lower than the industry average of 0.66 pips. The numbers also look favourable for the EUR/JPY and AUD/JPY pairs, which are 20.3 per cent and 43.7 per cent lower than the industry averages, respectively.

No dealing desk execution

The key to Eightcap's impressively low spreads is that they're sourced directly from liquidity providers with no added mark-ups. This arrangement is especially beneficial for those using high-frequency trading strategies like scalping.

As no dealing desk brokers like Eightcap source their liquidity externally from multiple providers, they are able to provide access to the best spreads currently on offer. Conversely, market maker brokers rely on their own internal liquidity and typically mark up spreads, often making them costlier than no dealing desk brokers.

Trading platforms

When we were searching for stability and diverse features in a trading platform, Eightcap's MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 offering stood out. While MetaTrader 4 provides over 50 built-in technical indicators, MetaTrader 5 offers 21 timeframes, an improvement from MetaTrader 4's 9. This gives us greater flexibility in analysing market conditions.

Both platforms have advanced charting tools that permit one-click trading directly from charts, an efficient feature that enables us to act swiftly based on our analyses. The key takeaway here is that Eightcap isn't about flashy new platforms but about delivering proven and versatile tools that cater to traders with varying levels of expertise.

Verdict on Eightcap

When we were exploring options for forex brokers in Australia, Eightcap made a strong case for being the go-to broker. It is hard to beat their trifecta of low spreads, no dealing desk execution, and solid MetaTrader platforms. Based on our findings, it's an ideal package for those committed to maximising our trading edge.

Eightcap is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

2. Pepperstone - Best Forex broker for automated trading

Pepperstone stood out as a leading contender when we looked into automated trading, all thanks to top trading platforms and execution speeds that outperform the industry norm by an impressive 42 per cent.

Fast execution with limit order speed at 77 milliseconds

Multiple platforms tailored for automated trading, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader

Razor Account offering EUR/USD spreads from 0.1 pips

Automated trading platforms

When it comes to Automated Trading Platforms, we've found that Pepperstone provides clients access to multiple platforms suitable for automated trading. These include MetaTrader 4 and 5, but also cTrader. Each of these platforms supports algorithmic trading, allowing us to implement our strategies without manual interference.

"In a market flooded with options, Pepperstone's suite of platforms is a game-changer for automated trading. Their dedication to algorithmic traders, manifested in tools and coding flexibility, is unmatched. It's a must-try for anyone serious about trading automation," says Justin Grossbard from CompareForexBrokers.com.

Taking automated trading to another level, Pepperstone offers an extensive suite of Smart Trader Tools optimised for MetaTrader platforms. These tools help enhance trading execution and offer advanced management for those utilising Expert Advisors.

Moreover, we were pleased that the broker provides direct access to Autochartist, the market-scanning tool that informs algorithmic decisions and allows for more precise entry and exit points. For traders like us, always searching for tools to refine our automated strategies, Pepperstone's integration of these features has proven to be extremely valuable.

Fast execution

Pepperstone takes advantage of Equinix data centres in London and New York. Their proximity to these essential financial hubs significantly enhances their order execution speeds.

In our comprehensive testing of 20 leading brokers, Pepperstone emerged as the clear leader.

The online broker's performance is exceptional when it comes to execution speed. Their limit order speed is 77 milliseconds, outpacing the industry benchmark of 133.2 milliseconds by a solid 42 per cent.

Picture supplied

As for market orders, they also excel with a speed of 100 milliseconds, which is a full 30 per cent faster than the industry's average speed of 142.6 milliseconds. This isn't a minor difference; it translates to a considerable edge for those of us engaged in automated strategies as it directly reduces slippage. Minimal slippage ensures that the price at which the trade is executed closely matches the intended price, improving the reliability of automated systems.

Eightcap isn't far behind the front runner with a limit order speed of 143 milliseconds and market order speed of 139 milliseconds. It's competitive but doesn't surpass Pepperstone's efficiency. IC Markets, IG, and CMC Markets are a bit further behind, proving that Pepperstone's execution speeds are top-tier.

Trading account types

Pepperstone provides two primary account types to suit different trading needs: the Standard Account and the Razor Account. The Standard Account comes with no commission but has wider spreads. On the other hand, the Razor Account charges a commission but offers tighter spreads, which can be particularly beneficial for automated trading strategies.

The Razor Account offers raw interbank direct pricing, which generally leads to lower spreads. Specifically, the average EUR/USD spread in a Razor Account is just 0.1 pips, substantially lower than the industry average of 0.22 pips. That's a reduction of about 55 per cent, which is not trivial by any means.

Additionally, the Razor Account charges a commission fee of AUD 7 per 100k traded. While there is a cost involved, it's competitively priced and can be advantageous if you're using automated trading systems like Expert Advisors. In such scenarios, even minor pip changes can have a significant impact on your trading outcome.

Verdict on Pepperstone

For us, particularly those deeply engaged in automated trading, Pepperstone is an obvious choice. Its execution speeds and platform add-ons give us a marked advantage, while the Razor Account offers cost-effective trading. All in all, it's the ultimate option for anyone serious about algorithmic trading.

Pepperstone is regulated by ASIC in Australia as well as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom.

3. IC Markets - Best broker with low no commission spreads

IC Markets distinguishes itself as a game-changer for traders keen on keeping spreads low without the burden of commissions. Our detailed analysis confirms that they consistently shine in this area, especially with an ultra-competitive 0.62 pips on the EUR/USD pair-crushing the industry average by an impressive 50 per cent.

EUR/USD spreads from 0.62 pips

No commission on various account types

MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader platforms featuring dynamic tools for customised trading strategies

Low commission-free spreads

In our comprehensive analysis of 40 leading brokers, it's unmistakably clear that IC Markets stands out for offering the most competitive standard account with commission-free spreads. Taking the EUR/USD currency pair as an example:

IC Markets comes through with a spread of 0.62 pips, outclassing the industry average of 1.24 pips by a substantial 50 per cent.

Picture supplied

Their performance isn't a one-off achievement; across various currency pairs, they consistently beat the competition. Take the USD/JPY pair, where their spread is 0.74 pips-nearly 48.6 per cent below the industry standard of 1.44 pips.

Trading platforms

IC Markets offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. Each of these platforms has its own set of advanced tools, analytics, and indicators. They cater to traders across skill levels, from novices to veterans.

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 offer a comprehensive trading environment with a range of trading tools ranging from advanced charting options to a multitude of technical indicators. Both platforms include customisable charts, which allowed us to scrutinise market trends in the most detailed manner possible. Additionally, there are expert advisors, one-click trading options and an array of order types.

The online broker also offers cTrader which is often preferred by advanced traders for its superior charting functionality and market depth. It offers a modern user interface and more advanced trading capabilities compared to MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

Customer support

IC Markets doesn't disappoint when it comes to customer service. Some of us operate in different time zones and some pull an all nighter trading forex - so having 24/7 customer support is convenient whether you are based in Australia or overseas. The online broker gives you various options to reach out including live chat, email, and phone.

One highlight worth mentioning is the multilingual support staff. Fluent in a variety of languages, the team can address your concerns in English, Spanish, and several other languages. Traders across the globe can find solutions without the language barrier.

Verdict on IC markets

IC Markets stands out as an exceptional choice for those of us seeking low commission-free spreads. With consistently better rates across multiple currency pairs and a strong platform lineup that includes MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, it's evident why IC Markets remains a dominant force in the forex trading landscape.

IC Markets is overseen by multiple financial authorities including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Europe, and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) in offshore jurisdictions.

4. eToro - Best copy trading broker

In our hunt for a broker that offers a bit more than usual, eToro truly stands out. It's not just a platform for trading but also nurtures a genuine community feel. Through its innovative platforms, we've been able to connect, follow, and even copy the trading moves of successful investors.

CopyTrader system that replicates the trades of successful investors

CopyPortfolios for diversified, long term investment

Social trading features enabling community interaction and market discussions

Copy trading

At the heart of eToro's offering is the CopyTrader system. This copy trading tool lets us mirror the transactions of profitable traders in real time.

"eToro's CopyTrader system isn't just a tool; it's a whole new approach to trading. It democratises financial markets, allowing traders to benefit from the wisdom and skills of top-performing investors. For newcomers and veterans alike, this feature revolutionises the way we think about trading and investment," says Justin Grossbard from CompareForexBrokers.com.

When trading with eToro, we're not just investing in currencies, commodities, or indices; we're investing in the skill sets of proficient traders. This approach is particularly appealing for beginners or those who might not have the luxury of time to sift through market data.

If you are looking for a more long-term investment, eToro offers CopyPortfolios. It is a managed portfolio containing a mix of assets or a group of traders. For anyone eager to mitigate long-term risk while diversifying their portfolio, CopyPortfolios emerges as a smart option.

Social Trading

When it comes to community engagement, eToro has built a loyal community of active traders. The platform includes a 'News Feed,' a real-time information hub for market insights, strategies, and peer discussions. Think of it as a hybrid of Twitter and a financial news platform that's tailored to your trading interests.

The platform also facilitates a unique 'Daily Market Summary,' which gives us a wrap-up of significant market movements, trends, and investor sentiment. It's a real timesaver, condensing crucial market intel into a digestible format.

Verdict on eToro

eToro is a trailblazer for traders keen on leveraging social and copy trading. With the CopyTrader and CopyPortfolios tools at our disposal, we've found ourselves in a position to passively engage yet potentially reap the rewards of market dynamics.

5. Fusion markets - Lowest commission broker

For Australian traders looking to minimise commission costs, Fusion Markets emerges as a front-runner. Based on our comprehensive review, the forex broker's commission fees massively undercuts the industry average by 33%, offering a considerable advantage.

Commission of 2.25 AUD per 100k traded

No fees on deposits and withdrawals, no minimum deposit

Low trading fees

The broker charges just 2.25 AUD per 100k traded, which is 33 per cent lower than the industry average of 3.34 AUD.

When stacked up against other leading brokers, the cost-effectiveness of Fusion Markets becomes even more apparent. Pepperstone and IC Markets both charge a 3.50 AUD commission, making them around 56 per cent more expensive than Fusion Markets. CMC Markets isn't far behind, with its 2.50 AUD fee, which is 11 per cent higher.

Fusion Markets offers a compelling, cost-effective commission rate, clearly outpacing both key competitors and the industry average.



Picture supplied

Other trading fees and minimum deposit

Beyond its competitive commission, Fusion Markets further wins our approval by not charging any fees on deposits or withdrawals.

Additionally, the online broker has a no-minimum deposit policy, allowing traders like us to dive into the trading scene without a significant upfront investment. This appeals to newbie trainers or even just the curious - they can test the waters without committing significant capital.

That being said, we must highlight that an inactivity fee is in place. If your account remains dormant for over three months, a 10 AUD monthly charge will kick in. While not a deal-breaker, don't forget this detail if you plan to take a hiatus from trading.

Verdict on fusion markets

For Australian traders focused on cost-efficiency, Fusion Markets delivers on all fronts. With its low commission structure, absence of deposit and withdrawal fees, and flexible entry point, it has tailored its services to meet the specific needs of the Australian trading community.

eToro is regulated in multiple jurisdictions including ASIC in Australia, FCA in the UK, CySEC in the EU, and FinCEN in the United States.

6. OANDA - Best broker for beginners

A lot of beginners choose OANDA as their go-to broker. And it's no mystery! By focusing on user-friendly platforms and extensive educational materials, OANDA offers a seamless entry point. Anyone eager to dive into forex trading can smoothly explore with its:

Intuitive trading platform

Top-notch educational resources

Trading platform for beginners

In our experience, OANDA presents a user-friendly, customisable trading platform suitable for new traders. The web-based interface is well-designed and intuitive, ensuring a minimal learning curve. OANDA's platform features numerous technical indicators, overlay options, and drawing tools.

Additional features include mobile trading apps, a newsfeed, and demo accounts. New traders can use these trial accounts to test out trading strategies without any financial risk, making it an excellent practice ground.

Educational materials

What sets OANDA apart is its emphasis on education, and this is abundantly clear in the range of educational materials available on its website. From webinars to how-to articles, video tutorials, and even interactive quizzes, OANDA offers an exhaustive set of educational resources.

The quality of these materials is top-notch and targeted specifically at novice traders. They cover everything from the basics of forex trading to complex strategies, risk management, and technical analysis.

Additionally, OANDA introduces "MarketPulse", an exclusive segment within its trading platform that aggregates analyses, the latest news, and insights from OANDA's in-house team of market analysts. This feature has proven to be an asset for us, especially for newcomers who can gain insights into market trends and sentiments directly from the experts.

Verdict on OANDA

For those stepping into the forex trading arena for the first time, OANDA comes across as a highly credible and valuable choice. The broker serves as an excellent gateway for beginners with its user-centric platform, extensive educational resources, demo accounts and a powerful mobile application.

7. IG - Largest Forex broker

IG takes the crown as the largest forex broker, bringing a legacy of trust, transparency, and a multitude of trading opportunities. With its wide market access, IG aims to deliver a comprehensive trading experience.

Largest forex broker established in 1974

Extensive market coverage offers over 17,000 markets,

Long-standing reputation

Founded almost 50 years ago, we can attest that IG brings a rich history and is indeed one of the trailblazers as a forex broker. With decades under its belt, the firm has grown significantly in size and influence.

It currently boasts a large global clientele, and its sheer scale has helped solidify its reputation as one of the most reliable market makers in the forex trading industry. Such scale enables IG to provide an extensive range of tradable instruments that many smaller brokers might not be able to match.

We found that trading with IG gave us an extra layer of assurance, knowing that we were dealing with an industry leader with a proven track record.

Market access

Our experience highlighted IG's vast market access being one of its most exceptional features. Offering traders a massive selection of over 17,000 financial markets, IG stands as one of the most versatile trading platforms in the industry. Whether it's forex, commodities, or niche markets, the choice is abundant.

Verdict on IG

For traders looking for a well-established, reliable broker with a comprehensive offering, in our experience, IG is hard to beat. With its roots tracing back to 1974 and a global footprint that attests to its credibility and size, IG is a powerhouse in the world of forex trading. Its status as a market maker allows for a vast array of tradable assets, tight spreads, and reliable pricing.

OANDA is regulated by ASIC in Australia, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the US and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

8. FP markets - Best MT4 Forex broker

FP Markets, an Australian-based broker established in 2005, has consistently won accolades for its MetaTrader 4 platform performance. With over 15 years in the business, FP Markets has honed its services to offer a steady and reliable trading environment, particularly for those who favour the MT4 platform.

Comprehensive MetaTrader 4 offering

Availability of demo accounts for practice

MetaTrader 4 offering

In the realm of forex trading, MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a platform that hardly needs an introduction.

"In an industry teeming with platform choices, FP Markets' MT4 platform stands head and shoulders above the rest. What impresses me is not just the extensive range of technical indicators but the broker's commitment to a low-latency trading environment. It's these subtle refinements that can make or break your trading experience," says Ross Collins of CompareForexBrokers.com.

Our time with FP Markets revealed it provides one of the most comprehensive MT4 experiences. The platform comes packed with 50+ technical indicators and charting tools, making it a haven for technical traders. One significant advantage here is FP Markets' low-latency environment, enabling high-speed trade execution.

The broker further sweetens the deal by offering VPS hosting services that aim to deliver improved connectivity, enabling seamless trading experiences. We found various order types on FP Markets' MT4 platform, from market orders to stop and limit orders, making it easier for us to execute our trading strategies. Plus, the one-click trading function proved priceless, as it added pace and precision to our trading activities.

Demo account

For those looking to hone their skills before diving into live trading, FP Markets offers an excellent demo account feature. With up to $100,000 in virtual funds, the demo account provides a near-real-life trading environment. We found it an exceptional platform for testing new trading strategies, understanding the nuances of the MT4 interface, or simply getting a feel for forex trading.

What distinguishes FP Markets' demo account from others is its unrestricted access to all the features available on the live trading platform. This includes access to real-time pricing, all technical indicators, and Expert Advisor functionality in MT4.

We truly appreciated the absence of a time constraint on the demo account, giving us plenty of opportunity to practise and hone our trading skills.

Verdict on FP markets

For those particularly keen on leveraging the MetaTrader 4 platform for forex trading, FP Markets is a prime pick. With its comprehensive MT4 features, low-latency trading environment, and well-equipped demo account, FP Markets offers something for traders of all experience levels.

FP Markets is overseen by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

9. Plus500 - Best broker for mobile trading

Having experienced a variety of platforms, Plus500's mobile trading app made an impression. The ease of use and intuitive nature of its mobile app allowed us to trade efficiently, even when on the move.

Cutting-edge mobile trading app

Robust desktop trading platform

Mobile trading app

The first thing we noticed about Plus500's mobile app was its clean and intuitive design, making it easy to use even for beginner traders. This app is available on both iOS and Android platforms and offers a range of essential trading features for volatile markets.

But it's not just about the aesthetics; the app's functionality impressed us. With real-time price quotes, advanced charting tools, and several technical indicators, Plus500 guaranteed that we were always in control.

One standout feature is the 'Economic Calendar,' which kept us updated on significant economic events that can influence market conditions. We like to keep our finger on the pulse at all times. As the app also offers price alerts and notifications, it made certain we never missed a trading opportunity.

Desktop trading platform

While Plus500's mobile platform won us over, their desktop platform also held its own. The web-based platform offers a consistent experience with its mobile counterpart. That means a sleek interface, direct navigation, and an array of features to make trading efficient.

The desktop platform provides over 70 technical indicators, advanced charting options, and a broad range of financial instruments, from forex pairs to cryptocurrencies and commodities. Just like the mobile app, the desktop platform also provides a real-time economic calendar and price alerts, thus harmonising the feature set across devices.

However, we felt the platform might miss a few advanced tools such as algorithmic trading tools seasoned traders could be searching for.

Verdict on Plus500

If mobile trading is your forte or even something you wish to explore, Plus500 stands out as a compelling choice. Its mobile app is second to none, providing a full suite of trading tools right at your fingertips. The desktop platform, while not as comprehensive as some other competitors, offers a well-rounded trading experience that aligns seamlessly with its mobile feature.

Plus500 is licensed by ASIC in Australia and the FCA in the UK.

10. CMC markets - Best share and Forex broker

Founded in 1989, CMC Markets has a long-standing history in the financial markets, offering both forex and share trading. The broker allows you to trade both CFDs and the underlying assets, making it a one-stop shop if you are looking to diversify your portfolio.

Comprehensive CFD trading platform

Excellent options for share trading

CFD trading

When it comes to Contract for Difference (CFD) trading, CMC Markets truly excels. The broker provides access to more than 9,000 global instruments, ranging from forex pairs to commodities, indices, and treasuries. But it's not just the range of instruments that sets CMC Markets apart; it's the trading platform itself.

Known as the Next Generation platform, we enjoyed testing features like advanced charting tools, technical indicators, and a pattern recognition scanner. The platform also offers features like 'Insights', which gave us a quick overview of market conditions, and 'News and Analysis', where we found market commentary and research.

Share trading

On the share trading front, our experiences with CMC Markets remained positive. We had the opportunity to invest in more than 9,000 global shares and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

What adds more value to the share trading experience is the advanced charting package. We can view multiple charts simultaneously, make use of drawing tools, and even apply more than 115 technical indicators to perform detailed analysis.

The broker also provides fundamental analysis tools, such as financial statements and performance metrics, which can be invaluable for making informed trading decisions.

Verdict on CMC markets

With its dual focus on both CFD and share trading, CMC Markets emerges as a versatile broker that addresses the diverse requirements of traders like us. Its Next Generation platform is nothing short of a powerhouse for CFD traders, packed with features that can help you analyse, strategise, and execute trades efficiently. Share traders aren't left behind either, as the broker offers a wide range of global shares and ETFs, along with powerful analytical tools.

CMC Markets has its headquarters in London and is regulated by the FCA in the UK and ASIC in Australia

Does Australia allow Forex trading?

Forex trading is legal in Australia with many brokers like Pepperstone and IC Markets locally founded and regulated. The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) oversees the industry, ensuring that all Australia-based forex brokers are authorised and comply with the Corporations Act of 2001. This strong financial regulatory environment provides an extra layer of security and peace of mind for traders like us, making Australia a reliable and secure place to engage in forex trading.

What is ASIC?

ASIC, or the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, is a regulatory body responsible for overseeing financial markets and services in Australia. It aims to ensure that Australia's financial markets are fair and transparent, supported by confident and informed investors and consumers.



While ASIC regulates a broad range of financial entities, in the context of forex trading, it provides oversight and licensing to forex brokers operating within the country. Being ASIC-regulated means that a broker has met specific standards and requirements set by this authority, offering a level of credibility and protection for traders.

What is leverage?

Leverage in forex trading is using borrowed funds to increase your trading position beyond what would be available from your cash balance alone. It allows traders to control a larger position with less capital.



Leverage is expressed as a ratio of 50:1, meaning you can control a $50,000 position with just $1,000 of your own funds. While leverage can amplify profits, it's important to note that it also magnifies potential losses. If the market moves against your position, you could incur losses that exceed your initial investment, making it a double-edged sword that traders should use cautiously.

Is leverage trading illegal in Australia?

Leverage trading is not illegal in Australia but is subject to regulatory restrictions. The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) has imposed limits on the leverage brokers offer retail traders, such as 30:1 leverage for major forex pairs.



These restrictions were initially implemented for 18 months but were recently extended until 23 May 2027. The regulations aim to reduce risks for retail traders and have significantly reduced net losses and fewer loss-making retail investor accounts.

Is Forex trading legal in New Zealand?

Yes, forex trading is legal in New Zealand, and it is regulated by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA). However, it's worth noting that the regulatory environment in New Zealand is not as stringent as in Europe or Australia. While the FMA ensures that brokers adhere to certain standards for transparency and fairness, the regulations are generally considered to be more lenient.



This offers a degree of flexibility but may not provide the same level of investor protection you'd find under more rigorous regulatory bodies like ASIC in Australia or ESMA in Europe. Therefore, traders should exercise due diligence when choosing a broker in New Zealand.

What is the leverage in Australia for Forex?

In Australia, the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) has set specific leverage limits for retail forex traders. As of March 29, 2021, the maximum leverage offered for major currency pairs such as EUR/USD is capped at 30:1. For minor currency pairs, gold, or major stock market indices, the limit is 20:1.



When it comes to commodities other than gold or minor stock market indices, the cap is 10:1. For crypto-assets, the leverage is restricted to 2:1, and for shares or other assets, it's 5:1. These regulations aim to protect retail traders by reducing their financial exposure and aligning Australia's practices with other major markets like Canada, the UK, and the European Union.

Is Forex taxed in Australia?

In Australia, forex trading is subject to taxation, and the specifics can vary depending on whether you're considered a trader or an investor. Profits from CFD trading are included in your assessable income, and any losses can be claimed as a deduction. Your profit or loss is considered made when the trade is 'closed out,' not when the funds are transferred from your trading account.

You're taxed on all your income at the marginal rate that applies to your level of income. If you're not in business as a trader, you won't be able to claim deductions like home office expenses against your trading activity.

Do I need an ABN for day trading?

If you're trading casually or as a hobby, an Australian Business Number (ABN) may not be necessary. However, if you're engaged in day trading as a business activity in Australia, you'll generally need to register. The need for an ABN becomes particularly important if your trading turnover exceeds $75,000 per annum, as this triggers the requirement for Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration.



Having an ABN also makes it easier to manage tax obligations and separate your trading activities from personal finances. Always consult with a tax advisor to determine your specific needs and obligations.

What is a Forex broker?

A forex broker acts as an intermediary between retail traders and the interbank forex market. Essentially, they provide a platform for individuals to access and trade currencies in the foreign exchange market. Forex brokers offer a range of services, including currency pair trading, market analysis tools, and leverage options.



They make money primarily through spreads, which is the difference between the buying and selling price of a currency pair, and sometimes also through commissions or fees. By using a forex broker, traders can execute buy or sell orders almost instantly, capitalising on small price movements in currency pairs. It's crucial to choose a reliable and regulated broker to ensure fair trading conditions and security for your funds.

How do I choose a Forex broker?

To start trading forex in Australia, first ensure your chosen broker is ASIC-regulated. Choose a broker with tight spreads to minimise trading costs. Review the account types and platforms offered to match your trading style, and be mindful of any associated fees.



Deposit funds in your chosen base currency and consider practising with a demo account before going live. Lastly, always double-check a broker's credentials on the ASIC website for peace of mind.

How to trade Forex in Australia?

To trade forex in Australia, you'll need to follow several key steps. First, you'll need to choose a reliable and ASIC-regulated broker to ensure compliance with Australian trading laws. Once you've selected a broker, you'll need to open a trading account, which usually involves submitting identification documents for verification. After your account is verified, you can deposit funds into it using various payment methods like bank transfer, credit card, or e-wallets.

Next, you'll need to choose a trading platform, such as MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5, which will serve as your interface for trading. These platforms offer various tools for market analysis, including charts and indicators. Before diving into live trading, it's advisable to practise with a demo account to familiarise yourself with the trading environment and test your strategies.

Is Forex high risk?

Yes, forex trading is considered high risk due to several factors such as market volatility, leverage, and the complexity of trading strategies. The forex market is inherently volatile, with currency prices subject to rapid and unpredictable movements. This volatility can result in substantial gains but also significant losses.



Leverage, while it can amplify profits, also increases the potential for losses, sometimes exceeding the initial investment. The complexity of trading strategies and the need for in-depth market analysis add another layer of risk.