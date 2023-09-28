St Patrick's College have clinched the title in the SATIS senior boys' soccer final after beating Guilford Young College.
Their first title since 2017, coach Derek Schipper led his side to a 4-2 victory in front of a 500-strong crowd.
It was an exciting start to the match with both teams enjoying periods of strong attacking play before the Northern outfit got the jump on their Southern counterparts.
Some agile midfield work from Mana Yawngtun allowed him to pass the ball towards forward and Launceston City teammate Tito Brown, who found the back of the net with a gliding strike from outside the box.
Brown would soon double his tally and the lead from a free-kick, an area of the game St Pats would use to their strength throughout the match.
Tom Milner's set-piece kick into the box found Brown who expertly headed the ball past Guilford's goalkeeper in the 24th minute.
St Pats' strong start was undermined just minutes later when Zac Ressig was shown a red card following a tackle in the defensive box with dissent towards the referee confirming his fate.
The resulting penalty indirectly ended up in a goal. Guilford's Josiah Otto had his initial strike saved by St Pats captain Noah Curtis, but he put away the follow-up to make it 2-1.
READ MORE: Rangers end season with more silverware
The second half started brightly for the 10 men of St Pats, with a third goal coming once again in the way of a free-kick.
A searching ball was fumbled by the Hobart side's goalkeeper, with Arpan Rai punishing the mistake to regain St Pats' two-goal buffer.
Guilford remained undeterred however, and after a sustained period of pressure, Otto became the second player to score two goals as they closed to 3-2.
At the 75-minute mark, St Pats turned to free-kicks for inspiration once more, but would take a more direct approach this time around.
Rai directed his shot low and hard around the wall, with the ball proving too tough to stop for the Guilford goalkeeper who let it through his hands.
Rai's second made it a treble of braces in the match.
Neither side would score again with the final whistle confirming a 4-2 win for St Pats.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.