The chances of someone having a university degree could come down to their postcode, and the federal government has a plan to fix that.
Applications for 10 new regional university study hubs have opened in the government's $66.9 million bid to double the number of university study hubs across Australia.
The Universities Accord Interim Report has spurred the government to commit to establishing up to 20 additional regional university study hubs, and up to 14 new ones in suburban areas.
There are already 34 existing regional hubs, including in Zeehan and Smithton.
Federal Education Minister Jason Clare said the Accord Panel made it clear more people from the regions and outer suburbs needed to get an university qualification.
"I want more young people to get a crack at going to university and we know that postcode is a massive barrier for young people getting that chance," Mr Clare said.
"The evidence is that where university study hubs are, university participation goes up that's why we will establish up to 20 additional regional university study hubs.
"Bringing university closer to where you live will encourage more people who otherwise might decide not to go to university at all to give it a crack."
Education and Regional Development Assistant Minister Anthony Chisholm said he encouraged eligible community organisations to submit applications to establish a hub in their region.
"These hubs are a great way for people to access and study a wide range of courses from educational institutions across Australia without having to leave their communities," Senator Chisholm said
The hubs will provide spaces to support students, including from low socio-economic backgrounds, First Nations students and people with disability.
Applications can be made online and close December 15.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.