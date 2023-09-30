Beware of 'taxes by stealth' in a climate of invincibility

Stay vigilant about a new government riding high in the polls and thinking it can get away with anything, including major tax changes.
Better still, be vigilant about the likely scare campaigns to be waged by the opposition.
The media is getting excited about comments by left wing activist Danielle Wood, the new chair of the Productivity Commission, and a disciple of scary tax ideas like tougher capital gains and superannuation taxes, death duties and including the principal residence in the aged pension asset test.
The government will let this run for a while to gauge public reaction but will shut it down as soon as business and other lobbies wake up and start screaming.
I don't think for a moment that Wood's pet likes will get very far, but I am worried about a Labor government looking around for new revenue streams, despite a huge and unexpected one-off budget surplus.
Despite the media hype over the impact on PM Anthony Albanese if the Voice referendum fails, I don't think it is such a partisan issue as to trouble him.
Plenty of prominent Liberals support the 'Yes' case.
What would hurt him badly would be a runaway debate over tax reform, involving sacred cows like inheritance, death duties, capital gains tax and roping the family home into pension assets test.
These debates are like a wildfire in a hurricane.
Remember Labor's "Medi-scare" campaign against the Libs, accusing them of secret plans to tamper with Medicare.
The campaign was based on a lie but it still hurt the Libs. It's in Labor's DNA to want to redistribute wealth and hence, measures like tax "reform".
But you can't enact tax reform from opposition and even in government you can't mess with social icons like family inheritance and the family home.
Remember Liberal Leader John Hewson's GST Fightback! package in 1993?
It cost him a highly winnable election.
After winning a massive majority in 1996 John Howard lost a raft of seats in 1998 over his GST plan.
In 2019 Bill Shorten was confidently sorting out ministerial office arrangements, without bothering to notice the electorate's anger over his tax measures, especially when his colleague Chris Bowen said that if you didn't like the package don't vote for them.
Millions didn't.
In 2010 Labor had Treasury head Ken Henry come up with a tax reform package.
He made 138 recommendations and the government adopted three.
So, that's the hostile climate and the bitter lessons of history when it comes to tax reform.
Tax reform is such a volatile monster, even if you simply test the water you are likely to drown.
There's no life jacket good enough to save you.
Governments often try the tactic of a risky tax or spending measure, softened simultaneously with a highly popular reform.
So, the two actions contrast sharply but in doing so they somehow complement each other.
This tactic would have worked beautifully if the feel-good 'Yes' vote at the referendum was popular enough to succeed.
But it's in free-fall.
The government could hardly argue for the need of tax reform when a $20 billion plus surplus is looming.
Even a hint of the family home being included in the pension assets test and the likelihood of a state death duty on top of federal estate duty would be enough to sew electoral distrust in the new government.
Albanese and his Treasurer Jim Chalmers could promptly shut down the debate and rule out any plans, but the damage would already be done.
People know the only imperatives in life are death and taxes.
They know for instance, that if Labor wins a second term, and you could put money on that, there will be a climate of invincibility.
Peter Dutton will be gone and the Coalition will be bereft of a competitive leader.
That's when the political landscape will be wide open for brazen tax reform that purge middle class Australians and kills off any aspiration for modest wealth.
Unlike the Shorten experiment, the Albanese government could take a modest suite of measures to the election and then confidently claim it has a mandate to slug us with tax reform.
Then get ready for incremental measures, or if you like, taxes by stealth.
Don't expect a future Coalition government to repeal them.
All new governments get greedy when the outgoing government has copped all the flak for unpopular measures.
In the late 1970s and early 1980s the federal and state governments abolished state death duties and federal estate duties.
We all said goodbye for ever.
These duties forced families to set up trusts for their children, while some had to sell the family home to pay the taxes.
At times the taxes were punitive, in that they were levied twice, when the estate passed to the surviving spouse and then when it passed on to the children.
Just keep an eye out for a resurgence.
The more popular a government the more vigilant you need to be.
