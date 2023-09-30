The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Beware of 'taxes by stealth' in a climate of invincibility

By Barry Prismall
September 30 2023 - 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton. File pictures
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton. File pictures

Stay vigilant about a new government riding high in the polls and thinking it can get away with anything, including major tax changes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.