Tasmania's upper house has called upon the state government to commission an independent review of Right to Information Act.
The motion for a review was moved by Nelson independent MLC Meg Webb who said the act had never reached its full potential, had long been a source of concern and complaint and that the objectives of the act were not being delivered.
"Reported data has demonstrated the failures of the RTI system, showing it to be the nation's worst - with the highest error rate, highest rate of refusal, and unacceptably long delays for external review," she said.
Ms Webb said 70 per cent of RTI Act refusals over the past five years had been overturned on review by the state's Ombudsman.
She said the Commission of Inquiry highlighted the damage caused to victim-survivors by a RTI system which put barriers in the way of people exercising their right to access information and records.
"The Rockliff Government must back its commitment to governing with openness, fairness and transparency by taking urgent action to fix Tasmania's failing RTI system, starting with a comprehensive, independent review," she said.
"An effective RTI system is the foundation of a healthy democracy and for citizens' rights to access information from the government that represents them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.