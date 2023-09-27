The Examiner
Home/News/Education

F1 in school state finals 2023 gives students a chance at racing glory

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
September 27 2023 - 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Calvin Christian School's Sleipnir Team leader Ahliya Coote, with Scarlett Dijkstra, Dylan Van Der Schaaf, Jaden Miller, Dante Connors at the F1 in Schools competition at Tailrace Centre. Picture by Phillip Biggs
John Calvin Christian School's Sleipnir Team leader Ahliya Coote, with Scarlett Dijkstra, Dylan Van Der Schaaf, Jaden Miller, Dante Connors at the F1 in Schools competition at Tailrace Centre. Picture by Phillip Biggs

More than 100 students converged on Riverside's Tailrace Centre to compete in the final of an annual "miniaturised" Formula 1 engineering and racing competition on Wednesday, September 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.