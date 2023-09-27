More than 100 students converged on Riverside's Tailrace Centre to compete in the final of an annual "miniaturised" Formula 1 engineering and racing competition on Wednesday, September 27.
Pitting their STEM and leadership skills against one another, the grade five through 12 students vied for the coveted state title at the annual F1 in Schools Technology Challenge.
The competition is one of the world's largest STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) programs, involving 17,000 schools across 44 countries.
The students constructed their team and vehicle over three school terms using the same real-world, three-dimensional technologies to design, test, manufacture and race miniature CO2-powered balsa wood racecars as Formula 1 engineers.
Focused on developing "long-term employability skills" for its participants, the annual program ends with state-level competitions across the country for students to have a chance to head to the national final in 2024.
Students from Riverside, Queechy, Norwood, Port Sorell and more competed after almost a year of honing their team building, project management, public speaking and marketing skills.
For the first time in several years, new challengers like John Calvin School competed at the state level, fielding two teams: one in Development and another in the Professional class.
The school's science teacher, Larry Huizinga, said the F1 Challenge taught the students valuable soft and hard skills, like communication and teamwork, and "something as simple as pinning up a poster".
"It's a real thing out there in the real world that they can connect and consider as a future opportunity," said Mr Huizinga, who has taught at John Calvin for 10 years.
"The end, with the racing, is a big motivating factor for the really hard work that they've done over the terms. It also gives them confidence and goals at school that they don't always have."
The gas-powered cars are capable of speeds exceeding 80 kilometres per hour and can cover the track in less than 1.5 seconds, which is part of what the teams are assessed on, alongside other set criteria by an independent and experienced panel of judges.
Members from the John Calvin School year 10 development team, Sleipner, said their team understood the importance of communication come the end of the program.
"Communication is key to a project like this because if you don't know what everyone is doing, you're not going to succeed," said Ahliya Coot, the team leader.
"We learnt a lot through this project!"
The winning teams from each division will head to nationals next year, where Tasmanian schools have a strong history of success, with both Queechy High School and Riverside making it to the world finals.
