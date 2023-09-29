What was once a cinema is now home to one of Launceston's more unique spaces- Tatler Lane by Sweetbrew.
While remnants of its past hang on the walls in the form of movie posters and newspaper clippings, Tatler looks to the future in their sustainable design- something that architect Ben Nitschke was awarded for in the 2023 Tasmanian Timber Awards.
Mr Nitschke won in the 'Excellence in Design and/or Use of Tasmanian Timber' category for his implementation of cross laminated timber, a product still in its infancy in Australian construction.
Looking back on when he first saw the space that would become Tatler Lane, Mr Nitschke said he was a bit "shocked."
"We came in through a broken door with jagged glass and it looked like leftover bits of someone's lunch was there," Mr Nitschke said.
"But what really pushed me past that point was when we saw the old cinema; we thought there's something here that we can do something quite interesting with."
He said Tasmania was the only place in the world that had hardwood cross laminated timber, and its commercial use in Tatler Lane was a world first.
"It actually spans further, it's more durable, it's grown in sustainable forests and is produced locally," he said.
The wood is used extensively throughout the floors, the downstairs furniture, stairs and the "dramatic" double doors at the entrance.
It's even caught the attention of University of Tasmania researchers, who are continuously monitoring the wear and tear of the floors.
Mr Nitschke said the wood called eucalyptus nitens, was grown in plantation forests, rather than being cut from native forests.
Most eucalyptus nitens are chipped up and shipped to Asia as pulpwood, but some found a new home at Tatler Lane.
"We had to basically tick a few boxes when designing, and one was an innovative use of Tasmanian timber," Mr Nitschke said.
"Part of ticking that box was using products which hadn't been used a lot rather than just traditional sawmill timber."
Mr Nitschke is no stranger to the "brew crew" and was pivotal in the early days of Sweetbrew, transforming their hole in the wall George Street coffee shop into a popular hangout for coffee lovers.
Tatler Lane co-owner Archana Brammall said said their relationship with Mr Nitschke spanned over nine years.
"He came to us as a patron to Sweetbrew when we first started and was fundamental in helping us expand and create what we did on George Street," Mrs Brammall said.
"He was definitely the man behind helping us put these ideas and thoughts that we had onto paper, and therefore actually see it come alive in this way."
She said Mr Nitschke's design "challenged the norm" with how a cafe should look.
"There wouldn't be very many architects who would have stuck around for three years to ensure this got over the line," she said.
"This is not just an architect who's done it once for us, I think it's created a relationship forever."
A concern during the early stages of design was ensuring the large space would be warm enough without bringing in too many other materials into the space.
But Mrs Brammall said using timber was an obvious choice.
We wanted to bring that texture, warmth, and sense of cosiness, but also something that people can relate to," Mrs Brammall said.
"People enjoy seeing timber, and there's a calmness that comes with being around it."
Co-owner Tim Brammall said while they're only a small business, it was encouraging to see the same technology being used in the new St Lukes building, currently under construction on Cimitre street.
"It's really nice for us to take something that was just at its beginnings, and now see it being used on really large scale projects as well as what we've done here," Mr Brammall said.
Mr Nitschke said it took a fantastic client to take on the challenge of using "cutting edge products which no one else has used."
"A lot of people haven't heard about it, while in Australia it's very new but in Europe it's quite common," he said.
Mrs Brammall also thanked Nik Degac from Pride Building Solutions for helping their dream become a reality, and said it was a wonderful a cafe could be recognised at such a high level.
"We'd like to celebrate it as a as a highlight for Tasmania, and I hope Tasmania celebrates it," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.