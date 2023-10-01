Won their first three but inconsistent from then on. Although reigning league and cup champions, United struggled throughout the campaign to score against their main rivals South Hobart and Devonport.
Failing to do so in their first eight league encounters, they finally broke through in the last game of the season and still lost it 5-2.
Courtney Marten. Despite heading back home to the US mid-season, the tireless front-runner and lost-cause chaser with trademark rolled-up sleeves still contributed an impressive nine goals and played her part in a formidable front three with reliable goal machine Dani Gunton and promising young gun Lucy Smith.
Jaz Venn. As the WSL has grown, goalkeeping has remained its Achilles heel, which makes it easier to spot the good goalies. Frequently rescued her team when goals seemed inevitable.
Laura Dickinson. A tough-tackling full-back, constant menace down the flanks, regular goal contributor and long-throw specialist, 'LAD' ticks more boxes than most.
Maddie Lohse. A pre-season move from defence into midfield has unleashed a cultured, creative playmaker.
Lucy Smith. Sponging off the experience of Gunton and Marten, Smith brings pace, drive and a constant goal threat.
Americans Marten and Angel Ikeda successfully followed the trail blazed by compatriot Alexis Mitchell and Brit Jess Robinson. Scoring a last-minute winner on debut at Taroona swiftly endeared Ikeda to United followers.
A 5-1 win at Kingborough in the penultimate match leaps out but, despite 11 wins across the campaign, the goalless draw secured at Devonport following the controversial loss of captain Nichy Clark after half an hour was probably the most resolute performance.
A 5-0 home loss to Devonport in round 10 when golden boot winner Jaz White had a hat-trick inside the first 16 minutes perfectly demonstrated the gulf between these sides.
Taking over the double-winning team of Lynden Prince and Frank Compton was a big ask but Nick Rawlinson molded them into a tightly-bonded well-organised group capable of playing attractive soccer.
More investment in imports may be needed to keep pace with the state's new front-runners.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.