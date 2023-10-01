The Examinersport
2023 soccer season review: Launceston United in WSL

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated October 1 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:31pm
Season stats

  • 3rd (of 6) in Women's Super League; Won 11, Drew 2, Lost 7, GF 42, GA 25, GD 17, Points 35

Summary

Won their first three but inconsistent from then on. Although reigning league and cup champions, United struggled throughout the campaign to score against their main rivals South Hobart and Devonport.

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

