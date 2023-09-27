The days of saying Launceston's CBD was full of empty shopfronts is over.
That's what Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief executive Will Cassidy believes, and a new report backs up the claim.
City of Launceston's State of the City report included a deep dive into business activity under a new survey conducted by the council and Launceston Central.
It found 1053 businesses were trading in the city's central activities district, which was equal to an occupancy rate of 91 per cent as at August 7.
Mr Cassidy said the figure was fantastic.
"The days of saying Launceston's CBD was full of empty shops is over," Mr Cassidy said.
"It's also a reminder of the need to shop locally, particularly with retail trade being one of the three largest employers. Especially supporting local small to medium businesses."
The report showed health care and social assistance was the largest employer followed by retail trade and education and training.
The business occupancy rate, he said was higher than the average rate for healthy regions and Launceston being designated UNESCO's City of Gastronomy late last year played a part in that.
"We know for a fact that since November last year there has been a real flow of new hospitality venues opening up or established ones expanding," he said.
"I don't think that it comes as any surprise that as of August the number of cafes and restaurants was 131, it shows the hospitality industry is thriving despite some closures and a drop in discretionary spending.
"It shows there's an appetite in the region for high quality food."
The number of registered business in the municipality grew 7.2 per cent to 6008 in the last financial year, the report said.
Launceston's appeal to business owners included its proximity to the airport, he said.
"The other this is there is a real connectedness in the business community in Launceston," Mr Cassidy said.
"The Chamber and Central Launceston are supporting businesses in the region."
The State of the City report examined a range of Launceston specific data from population, to development and transport and mobility.
Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the State of the City report was a valuable tool for business owners, investors, students and anyone with an interest in data about the Launceston municipality.
"This is the third year we've produced the annual State of the City report, and we try to add interesting new data from a range of sources each year," Cr Garwood said.
The report is available online at www.tomorrowtogetherlaunceston.com.au/state-of-the-city
