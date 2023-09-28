In February 1999, I received a referral from a General Practitioner to see a 71- 71-year-old woman with rapid deterioration in cognition, balance and walking who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and a stroke.
She worked as a typist, was married and had two children. She was once a vivacious, active woman, an avid reader, had written a book and enjoyed playing card games and piano. When I first met her, she looked anxious and confused.
When asked whether she had any problems, she responded, "I have no problem, but I was told that I have a problem". Her husband revealed that she had five years of memory problems and got confused and disorientated. She forgot how to cook and stopped reading newspapers, doing crosswords, watching television, and playing the piano. She deteriorated rapidly over six months, was walking unsteadily using a wheelie frame and had multiple falls.
She was admitted to the hospital following falls because her husband could no longer leave her at home alone, and she required continuous supervision and assistance with daily activities. Her husband was exhausted and stressed about being unable to look after her, as he felt that putting her in a nursing home was betraying her.
Brain imaging showed enlargement of the cavities inside the brain, which was attributed to brain shrinkage. The rapid decline in cognition, balance and walking made me wonder whether the enlarged cavities were due to a build-up of fluid, a condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus, which is treated by the insertion of a fine tube (a shunt) into the cavity of the brain to help drain excess fluid from the brain into the abdomen.
A shunt was inserted four weeks later, and she was discharged home. Her memory improved; she was less confused and agitated and no longer had urinary incontinence or required assistance with dressing or showering. She was able to stand and walk independently. Six months later, her memory score increased from 20 to 25/30.
She walked several kilometres daily, helping with housework and cooking, and played piano again. According to her husband, "she was brighter and clearer in thinking as if the cloud had been lifted from her head. She was almost normal."
This case illustrates a progressive dementia that could easily be misdiagnosed and how treatment significantly improved cognitive and physical well-being and prevented admission to a nursing home. Since then, I have made it my mission to identify more cases of normal pressure hydrocephalus, considered a rare cause of dementia.
George Razay MD,MRCP,MD (UK),FRACP,FANZSGM is a Clinical Associate Professor, Physician and Geriatrician at the Launceston General Hospital.
