The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION: My mission to identify rare cases of dementia

By George Razay Md
September 28 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doctor George Razay. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Doctor George Razay. Picture by Paul Scambler.

In February 1999, I received a referral from a General Practitioner to see a 71- 71-year-old woman with rapid deterioration in cognition, balance and walking who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and a stroke.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.