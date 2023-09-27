Students from Cressy have become their school's 20th consecutive "Beacon" cohort by committing to a brighter future for themselves.
The Year 10 Cressy District High School students signed their year group's "Inspiring Futures" charter on Wednesday, September 31, publicly expressing their commitment to further education or employment pathways in 2024.
Part of the high school's work with the Beacon Foundation - which supports 101 other schools around Australia - the charter is the final stage of the Inspiring Futures program, which hopes to "motivate and assist" students in setting career and educational goals.
Cressy District High School has been a Beacon School since 2004.
At the charter event on Wednesday morning, the Cressy students listened in a packed out school hall to a keynote speech from 2006 Beaconsfield Mine collapse survivor Todd Russell before signing their declaration of commitment.
Mr Russell said he hoped to see these students again in the future after they have set their goals and achieved them, because "nothing is going to get in their way".
"It's an honour to be able to tell my story and if I can pass on some of the experiences I've had to these year 10s, that's what this is all about," he said.
Year 10 students Will Atley and Livinia Clark were part of the Cressy cohort of 31 students committing to further education or career pathways, and both said the day was inspiring.
Livinia, who hopes to work in the construction industry after school, said the support from her community, local businesses and inspiration figures was pushing her to achieve that goal.
"It's kind of a shock really how big this event is and how this small town is coming together for us," Livinia said.
"And to have Russel come in and talk about his situation and how it inspired him to move on in the future, too."
Throughout the year, the students participated in further education transition opportunities, careers workshops, site visits and work placements through the program.
Cressy DHS Principal, Mark Gleeson, said the program has had a huge impact on the school and local community since 2004.
"We hope that the students can feel the support from the community, particularly having parents and supporters and guest speakers come along," Mr Gleeson said.
"There's a lot of people that care about them and their positive future in this community."
The program in Cressy is strongly supported by the Northern Midlands Council, with $8000 provided each year to assist with transport and program costs.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
PUT AT THE BOTTOM OF EVERY STORY
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.