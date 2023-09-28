A divided feeling persists in Bicheno over the location of a new ambulance station, community leader says.
The ambulance station is open to community feedback with the Glamorgan-Spring Bay Council and has drawn criticism since the location choice of 60A Burgess Street.
The site is at the heart of the town's shopping strip, however Bicheno Community Development Association president Tony McLeod said the community still believed it was the wrong location.
He said the United Petrol Station was considered Bicheno's central location, and the shopping strip was south of that.
"The shopping district is not a place for a working building," Mr McLeod said.
"They've been hellbent on not listening to anybody."
They want it in a different location. Mr McLeod suggested one of the flat, vacant blocks near the United Petrol Station.
He said they had talked and written to politicians stating their case.
The development application, made on behalf of the Department of Health and Human Services, said research had found the location was the best to minimise response times for callouts.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the Bicheno Ambulance Station was selected following consultation with key stakeholders, including a period of community consultation from which 60 per cent of responses supported the site as the preferred location.
"The selected site at 60A Burgess Street is vacant commercial land and meets Ambulance Tasmania's requirements for size, access and local road and traffic conditions. Importantly, the site is the best location to minimise response times for ambulance services to callouts, which data shows are primarily within the township," Mr Barnett said.
With the development application submitted to the council, he said construction was expected to begin mid-2024 subject to achieving necessary approvals.
There's not a single person in Bicheno who doesn't want the ambulance station.- Bicheno Community Development Association president Tony McLeod
Meanwhile, Mr McLeod said there had been community concern too much pushback would stop plans for a much needed new station.
"It's a divided feeling, some want to get on with it while others think it's in the wrong spot," Mr McLeod said.
He said politicians had given assurances Bicheno would get the facility.
"We don't have much land with the ocean on one side and mountain on the other," he said.
"We need to make sure we use every bit we have carved out."
Mr McLeod said the community was grateful for their paramedics, "we all know people who are still alive because of them".
"There's not a single person in Bicheno who doesn't want the ambulance station," he said.
