The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Man drove motorbike through Brisbane Street Mall, police allege

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
September 27 2023 - 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who allegedly drove an unregistered motorbike through Launceston Mall will face court on a host of traffic charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.