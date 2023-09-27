A man who allegedly drove an unregistered motorbike through Launceston Mall will face court on a host of traffic charges.
Police will allege a 21-year-old Jackeys Marsh man evaded police on three separate occasions between September 15 and September 22.
The incidents included running multiple red lights and riding an unregistered dirt bike at speed through Brisbane Street Mall at 10.50pm on September 15, and again at 10.40pm on September 21.
After being arrested by patrolling officers in Launceston on September 22, the man's bike was confiscated.
He was bailed to appear in court at a later date facing charged including:
Anyone with relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact police - either in person or via the Tasmania Police website - or Crime Stoppers Tasmania via crimestopperstas.com.au
