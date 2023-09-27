A Rocherlea man with an extensive criminal history has been jailed after his two year crime spree comes to an end.
Ricky Leigh Badcock, 35, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including common assault, destruction of property, burglary, drug use, and resisting and threatening a police officer.
Badcock appeared before the Launceston Magistrates Court on September 27 to learn his fate.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said Badcock had committed 24 offences during a 15 month period.
These offences included stealing a Honda buggy valued at $28,000 and a motorbike valued at $1150 during a burglary.
Police prosecutor Brad Collins said while the motorbike had been recovered at Badcock's property six months after the burglary, the buggy had not yet been recovered.
Mr Stanton said Badcock had persisted with the burglary even when he was "presented with an opportunity to cease and leave the premises".
The court also heard of multiple common assault charges committed by Badcock, including an offence where he used abusive and demeaning language to an ex-partner before pushing her onto concrete.
On another occasion, Badcock had "ambushed a man at his home", punching the victim repeatedly in the head before smashing the victim's car windscreen with a brick.
Mr Stanton said these offences demonstrated a high level of aggression that was "inappropriate and unlawful".
Mr Stanton said he acknowledged that Badcock pleaded guilty early in the court process and said this indicated his remorse for his actions.
Mr Stanton convicted Badcock on all counts and sentenced him to 12 months jail.
Badcock was also sentenced to 10 weeks jail, cumulative to the 12 month sentence, for breaching his bail conditions on a previous sentence. The 10 weeks were backdated to March 4, 2023.
