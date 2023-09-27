A hilltop home of palatial proportions is causing a stir in Blackstone Heights.
Built to overlook the South Esk River, 25 Columbus Drive is something out of the ordinary.
The five-bedroom home has a floorplan of 650-plus metres - more than three times the average Tasmanian house - a stunning glassed-in indoor pool, and a huge wet bar, garage and workshop.
There's also a spa, four decks, a wine room, and 96 solar panels.
Since hitting the market last week, the 2007-built home has attracted all kinds of attention.
Selling agent Joscelyn Bushby, of Bushby Creese, said it had been the most-viewed online property in Tasmania this week, and the seventh most-viewed in Australia.
"There's definitely a lot of people in the area talking about it," she said.
"We're getting stopped in the street and asked about it."
The home has been owned by a retired local couple who are selling up to travel Australia in a motorhome.
A price guide had not been set for the 3706 square metre property, which is for sale via expressions of interest.
"We're expecting to achieve a good result just based on its uniqueness," Mrs Bushby said.
"Between the position, views, quality and pure scale of the property ... we haven't ever see anything like it ever come to the market in Launceston before.
"To be in that setting but so close to the CBD as well - when you're at the property you feel like you could be anywhere in the world."
