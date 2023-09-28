Since its humble beginnings in 1873, the Royal Launceston Show has grown to be a consistent family favourite outing offering cute animals, live music and of course, the prized show bags.
Now, 150 years on, it continues to bring a "hands on experience outside of the city", according to show president Emily Bonar.
"They can look at the cows and horses, feel the wool from the sheep and watch the shearing; there's a lot of ways they can get educated on agriculture without being aware they're being taught," Ms Bonar said.
She said this year would host the national finals of the National Young Judges And Paraders Competition, where young sheep, cattle, and poultry judges and handlers from each state will compete at the show.
"There's a few interesting things coming up at the show - Unique Charters will be doing helicopter rides, we'll have whip cracking, the hay maze and woodchopping," she said.
"Last year we had around 10,000 through the gates, I'd like to say we'd get up to about 15,000 this year if not more.
"There's quite a big national contingency coming over but I'm hoping our local supporters will be quite strong this year."
Ms Bonar said they had record numbers in their beef and dairy cattle this year.
"There's a big display of miniature and dairy goats and we have a good entry number with our horses as well," she said.
The Launceston Royal Show kicks off October 12 at Quercus Park, Carrick.
Tickets can be found online through the Launceston show website.
