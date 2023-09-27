After the "tragic" death of a three-year-old boy in a Launceston shed fire last year, a coroner has called on parents to ensure they educate their children about the dangers of fire and fuels.
Coroner Robert Webster released his report into the death of the boy, which was deemed accidental by the Tasmania Fire Service in December, 2022.
Mr Webster said the fire and the boy's death changed the lives of two families and the wider community.
He said it occurred on a day when the boy was at home with his baby brother and mother, who was also babysitting a friend's two children, aged four and one.
The adults in the home were smokers, and cigarette lighters were left "generally up on a table or a shelf".
Mr Webster said he had been told the four children got along well, and the two older boys "were always getting into things they were not meant to".
Mobile ignition sources and flammable liquids should be stored in such a way that they are inaccessible to children.- Coroner Robert Webster
He also said the families had "a number of rules which [the boys] complied with which were that they were never to go into the back shed, they were never to open the front gate and they were not to hit one another".
The coroner said the back shed contained containers of petrol for the lawn mower, and the boy's mother believed he could not go in there because it had a slide bolt latch and was difficult to open.
The mother heard an explosion about 1pm, November 30, and one of the boys ran back to the house screaming and visibly burned.
She ran to the shed and could hear her son, but could not see him and was "unable to retrieve him due to the intensity of the smoke and the heat".
The fire was brought under control with the assistance of neighbours and first responders, and the child's body was found on the ground inside the shed, along with a strong smell of fuel and the remnants of jerry cans.
Mr Webster said a cigarette lighter was found on the ground outside about two to three metres from the shed door, which he considered to be the likely ignition source for the fire.
Mr Webster said the fire was deemed accidental, and no one other than the two young boys were present when it was lit.
"This very tragic event has had life changing effects on not only one but two families and their friends," he said.
"In these circumstances it is very important to recommend to parents of children that they properly educate their children about the dangers surrounding fire.
"I also recommend parents are vigilant and not permit their children access to mobile ignition sources such as lighters and/or matches or any flammable liquids.
"Mobile ignition sources and flammable liquids should be stored in such a way that they are inaccessible to children."
He extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of the boy who died.
