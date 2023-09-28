Longford's own Sym Hood is ready to make Tassie proud in the National Merino Sheep Young Judges Championship, hosted at the upcoming Launceston Royal Show.
The competition brings together the best young judges and paraders aged 18 to 25 from each state to compete at the national finals in four events: meat sheep breeds, Merino fleece, Merino sheep and poultry.
After getting his first sheep at seven years old from his parents, Mr Hood now has around 200 Merino ewes at his family farm.
Mr Hood entered his first national competition last year where he placed third, but he was first introduced to sheep judging while he was in high school.
"One of my teachers mentioned there was a competition at the Campbell Town Show for judging sheep, so I went down there and did pretty well; I've been doing it ever since," Mr Hood said.
"I've been around sheep all my life, I've got a family farm at Longford which is predominantly cattle but I've got a flock of about 200 Merino ewes that I've built up over the years.
"Ever since I was a little tucker I always loved sheep and now I shear sheep for a living."
He said in the competition, four or five different sheep are lined up and are compared against each other.
"You look for structural soundness, no variation in the wool and a nice straight back and strong head," he said.
The main goal of the Merino judging competition is for competitors to explain why they have placed the animals in their particular order.
Mr Hood said with judging, "you're entitled to your own opinion".
"So I can put the sheep in a different order than the other judges, but as long as I can explain why, they'll mark you up," Mr Hood said.
"I'm looking forward to bringing home the win for Tasmania."
