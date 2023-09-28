The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Sym Hood representing Tasmania in national sheep judging competition

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
September 28 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sym Hood will represent Tasmania in the upcoming national Merino Sheep Young Judges Championship. Picture Craig George
Sym Hood will represent Tasmania in the upcoming national Merino Sheep Young Judges Championship. Picture Craig George

Longford's own Sym Hood is ready to make Tassie proud in the National Merino Sheep Young Judges Championship, hosted at the upcoming Launceston Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.