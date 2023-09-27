The Examiner
Teacher kept job after giving 'MILF in training' top to student

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated September 27 2023 - 11:19am, first published 11:14am
Teacher gave 'MILF in training' top to 16 year-old student
Teacher gave 'MILF in training' top to 16 year-old student

A mother who witnessed a teacher draw a penis on her daughter's ankle told the Commission of Inquiry she felt intimidated by the education department when she made a complaint.

Local News

