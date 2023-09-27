House of the Week | Grandeur unlike any other in Launceston

BED 8 | BATH 6 | CAR 2
From the time it first took its place on the prestigious High Street in the 1830's "Hatherley House" has remained one of the landmark homes in Launceston.
And now buyers have a unique opportunity to add their name to the list of owners as expressions of interest open with Bushby Creese.
Set across almost 2000 square metres of landscaped grounds, agent George Bushby said the stand-out feature of this iconic property is its space.
"The scale of the home and the grounds are just impressive," he said. "From the formal rooms and the grand entrance, to its positioning on what is the highest point of the hill."
You feel that space, along with a sense of privacy from the moment you arrive at the property where it is surrounded by high-walled gardens and a stunning cast-iron fence spread across its expansive 33 metre street frontage.
For about 80 years the home was owned by the Grubb family, who added a ballroom extension. It was later operated as an accommodation business.
The property, touted as a Tuscan/Italianate masterpiece, retained the opulence created by the Grubb family during further renovations which exquisitely preserved the homes originally while creating quality modern spaces.
Its stunning features across the eight bedroom, six bathrooms include soaring 12 foot high ceilings, ornate fireplaces, stained glass windows, ceiling roses, majestic bay windows and a grand entrance foyer.
It also includes spaces that add to the livability of the home including a sauna, cellar, gym and office.
So far the property has caught the eye of a number of local families looking for more space, but there has also been interstate interest, Mr Bushby said.
With the property providing an elite environment for families to enjoy privacy, exclusivity, and exceptional proximity to the Launceston CBD, it is a rare offering to the market.
With the current owner looking to relocate overseas, this is your opportunity to own a truly unique property.
Expressions of interest are now open.
If you would like more information or to inspect "Hatherley House" please get in contact with George and Joscelyn Bushby, at Bushby Creese today.
