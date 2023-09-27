A Chinese national pleaded not guilty to a charge of kidnapping when he appeared by video in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Zheming Zhang, 21, from Brisbane, Queensland has been in custody since being charged with kidnapping in Youngtown on August 28.
Mr Zhang was represented by defence lawyer Patrick O' Halloran who appeared on behalf of a Melbourne lawyer Sarah Condon of legal firm Robinson Gill.
Mr O' Halloran said Mr Zhang understood the nature of the charges and waived the reading of them in court.
He pleaded not guilty on Mr Zhang's behalf.
Police allege Mr Zhang kidnapped a woman, normally an interstate resident, in the Launceston suburb of Youngtown on August 28.
Magistrate Ken Stanton remanded Mr Zhang in custody and adjourned the case to the next preliminary proceedings list on November 14 at 2.15pm.
Last month New South Wales Police told the Examiner on August 31: "Tasmanian Police arrested a 21-year-old man on Tuesday 29 August 2023 in relation to an ongoing investigation in NSW.
"Detectives will travel to Tasmania to apply for the man's extradition to NSW.
"Routinely the extradition process won't occur until the Tasmanian matters are finalised including any custodial sentence."
