The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Findings uncovered by commission omitted from final report: Labor

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated September 29 2023 - 8:48am, first published 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition Leader Rebecca White asked why the Commission had been forced to omit findings against some state service employees from its report. Picture by Matt Maloney
Opposition Leader Rebecca White asked why the Commission had been forced to omit findings against some state service employees from its report. Picture by Matt Maloney

The commission of inquiry into sexual abuse omitted findings against some public servants because lawyers argued that criticism of individuals' actions might have breached state service conduct rules, Labor has claimed in parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.