The commission of inquiry into sexual abuse omitted findings against some public servants because lawyers argued that criticism of individuals' actions might have breached state service conduct rules, Labor has claimed in parliament.
Opposition Leader Rebecca White said some individuals in the state service used legal representation to argue that adverse comments or findings against them could constitute a rules breach.
In the report, Commissioners wrote that lawyers stifled testimony from some state service employees because making adverse comments about an individual's behaviour could have breached the State Service Code of Conduct.
"This interpretation made it difficult and, in some cases, impossible for us to make some of the findings we might otherwise have made," the report read.
It decided to leave out some findings as a result.
"This meant that there is information uncovered by the Commission, that is not in the final report, that could expose how the actions or failures of individuals contributed to the harm that was allowed to be inflicted on Tasmanian children," Ms White asked during Question Time in parliament on September 27.
She said it was clear that the Commission was "frustrated by lawyers and the state from making adverse findings".
"How will your government ensure accountability for those people who weren't able to be held accountable by the Commission."
In his response, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the Commission could make any recommendation within the limits of its terms of reference.
But he said it must provide "procedural fairness" to those accused of misconduct.
"This means people must know what has been alleged against them, and given the opportunity to comment or respond. It's a fundamental principle of our legal system," he said.
But he said if any state employees were suspected of breaching the code of conduct, the relevant head of agency would be tasked with investigating them, and the employee would be stood down during the investigation.
"We will do all we can to ensure perpetrators of child sexual abuse are brought to justice," he said.
He later confirmed that 29 public servants had been represented by state or state-funded lawyers during the Commission of Inquiry, at a cost of $1.6 million.
He later clarified that no individual accused of abusing children had received state-funded legal advice.
"The state's lawyers worked to ensure that the Commission of Inquiry received all the information it needed to conduct its important work," he said.
He said many state service individuals opted to use legal advice provided by their relevant industrial organisations.
Later, Ms White asked whether the government would allow greater transparency around the adverse findings of state service individuals left out of the Commission report.
"So that these potential wrongdoings can be properly investigated and transparently disclosed?"
Mr Rockliff said that all allegations of wrongdoing would be investigated.
He said he would seek advice on allowing more transparency on allegations of misconduct in the state service that were not disclosed in the final report.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.