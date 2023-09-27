An Ashley Youth Detention Centre worker who was accused by at least five victims of rape, sexual abuse and other forms of abuse was still registered to work with vulnerable people as of last month.
In the Commission of Inquiry's final report noted the worker, under the pseudonym Stan, had been reported to police in 2017 for raping one detainee on three occasions as well as another detainee on a excursion.
Prior to this, a former detainee in the early 2010s made a claim through the Abuse in State Care Program alleging that Stan physically abused him.
Stan was again accused of sexual abuse by a former detainee in 2019.
He was suspended from his role in 2020 while a code of conduct investigation was conducted and was reallocated to another role within the detention centre where he still had contact with children.
The commission reported that a further three claims of abuse - two of which were allegations of child sexual abuse - were raised against Stan following his suspension.
It said it understood the investigation into Stan was ongoing.
In April 2021, the Registrar sent Stan a letter to advise of his intention to suspend Stans registration to work with vulnerable people.
The Registrar later wrote that Stan had been named as a "responsible person for abuse by five separate alleged child victims".
He wrote that given the number of allegations raised over a lengthy period, it was reasonable to conclude that a pattern of behaviour was present.
However, the Registrar eventually decided to allow Stan's registration to work with vulnerable people to continue as he concluded it was not possible to identify a pattern of grooming or offensive behaviours.
As of 11 August 2023, Stan continues to hold registration to work with vulnerable people, the Commission of Inquiry report noted.
The commission said it has observed some key issues in the departments approach to taking disciplinary action against employees accused of child sexual abuse.
This included:
"The practical effect of these problems is that complaints made against Ashley Youth Detention Centre staff were not properly investigated, if at all, enabling them to continue to work with detainees." the commission's report said.
In response to a question about the case from Labor crossbencher David O'Byrne in parliament on Wednesday, Education, Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch said there were no staff working at the detention centre who have been identified as alleged perpetrators of sexual abuse in the Commission of Inquiry report.
