Detention centre's design allowed for abuse to occur

Former Ashley Youth Centre Detainees have claimed they were forced to perform sexual acts for the amusement of fellow detainees and staff and that the centre's design allowed for abuse to freely occur.
The Commission of Inquiry report into government responses to child sexual abuse claims within state schools, hospitals and youth justice facilities has stated that staff at the centre of abuse allegations continued to work at Ashley many years after accusations were made about them.
The commission said this was due to the responsible department's slow and uncoordinated response to redress claims and allegations of abuse.
Data from the Abuse in State Care Program provided to the commission indicated there were 321 claims of abuse made in relation to Ashley Youth Detention Centre or Ashley Home for Boys from 2003 to 2014, although the commission noted this data was incomplete.
It said 18 claims of child sexual abuse had made against Ashley Youth Detention Centre staff through the Abuse in State Care Program, some of which included multiple allegations.
There had been 12 civil claims for sexual abuse made against the centre in the three years up until May 2022.
The commission's report contained a significant number of harrowing case studies of the experiences of some former detainees at Ashley
Ben first entered into Ashley Youth Detention Centre aged 11 and was placed in a unit with six much older boys, four of whom physically and sexually abused him.
From his first admission to the time he turned 18, the longest period Ben spent outside detention was about five months.
He said most of his time in detention was on remand and he was eventually acquitted for most of his crimes.
He said that some staff would incite and reward detainees for abusing or humiliating smaller or younger detainees.
He said he was sexually abused more than 50 times during his time at Ashley Youth Detention Centre.
Warren said if he did not submit to sexual acts, threats of violence were directed towards him or his family.
Erin was 14 when she was first placed in the Ashley Youth Detention Centre.
She said she was often strip searched by multiple male staff who told her they all had to be there for her safety, but Erin felt they treated the strip searches "like a show".
She said that it "was probably only two or three minutes, but it was enough time for them to do significant damage".
On subsequent returns to the detention centre for offences or bail breaches, the sexual abuse inflicted upon Erin increased.
Erin told the commission that eventually she was placed on the contraceptive pill.
She said:
"I went along with doing these things because I just thought it was easier.
"I believed that if I didn't, I would get my head kicked in.
"It was easier to comply.
"I didn't make complaints to the staff because I knew if I did things would get worse."
The commission noted that across all case examples, there was a failure to recognise allegations for what they were: allegations of child sexual abuse.
It said there was a tendency to downplay allegations as inappropriate or concerning conduct.
The commission said it observed concerning attitudes among some police members regarding detainees.
"Some police members also suggested to us that detainees only make complaints to receive compensation and that those processes make it 'too easy' for complaints to be made without being substantiated."
