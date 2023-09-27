Dodges Ferry product and Collingwood gun Jeremy Howe says he's tracking well for AFL grand final day despite sustaining a suspected corked calf during the preliminary final.
The Magpies defeated Greater Western Sydney by one point to advance to Saturday's decider against Brisbane at the MCG.
Howe told AFL 360 he was easing into grand final week.
"I was just punching a few (running) strides down the wing (on Tuesday)," he said.
"I obviously copped one late in the second quarter (but) I ran out the game.
"It was just one of those ones that probably takes a few more days to (heal).
"And while we've got the luxury of having an extra few days, why not take them and get myself ready for Thursday (training).
"So there's no issue, (captain) Darcy Moore was joining me doing a few strides (on Tuesday) which was nice."
Howe said he thought back to Collingwood's most-recent grand final when he pulled up sore in Friday night's game.
"I instantly had reflections back to 2018," he said.
"I managed to do a minor syndesmosis in that preliminary final and I stressed out the whole week leading into the grand final.
"I didn't take anything in and I barely trained and had multiple injections in my leg trying to get it right - I was like 'surely not again'.
"I can't go through that week again.
"But it (the current injury) has settled down really well and there's no issues."
The talented utility wouldn't give away if he was playing forward or back.
"I can't reveal that," he said with a smile.
It's been a whirlwind season for the Tasmanian who missed rounds two to 14 after breaking his arm in six places in the Pies' opening game against Geelong.
"It's amazing how it can turn around, it went from all doom and gloom and I was going be on the sidelines supporting my teammates," Howe said.
"To 15-16 weeks later, I'm back playing.
"So I don't take anything for granted and hopefully the best is in front of us and we'll see where we end up."
Speaking of what making the decider meant to him, he reflected on playing in the heartbreaking 2018 grand final loss to the West Coast Eagles.
"It feels like a lifetime ago," he said.
"I was 28 and a seasoned AFL player at that stage but now I'm 33 ... I know I'm at the backend of my career.
"With the way things unfolded at the start of the season, to be able to jump back into a side that was going really well (is great)."
He said lifting the premiership cup would mean the world to him.
"I feel the enjoyment my family get from the experience as well, they put in just as much sacrifice as what we do as athletes - it can be selfish at times," he said.
"I would love to get the ultimate (prize) to repay the faith in a lot of people that support you along your journey, hopefully that's the case."
