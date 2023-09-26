Volume Up landed a huge windfall for his prominent breeder and owner Cameron Betts, when completing the run through the $17,920 Gary Sutton TAS Breeders Classic Final at Mowbray on Monday.
Trained at Mangalore by Ted Medhurst for Betts, the son of Fernando Bale and Grease Explosion made it a clean sweep of the rich Tasbred series, by taking out both the semi-final and final over the 515-metre journey.
Having produced an impressive exhibition of front-running in the semis, Volume Up repeated the dose for connections in the decider, by leading-all-the-way from box 5 scoring by almost eight lengths in 29.62 seconds.
Remaining undefeated, the blue chaser has racked up five victories from as many starts in his promising career, beating Evie Eloise and Alinta Prayer in the $9860-the-winner event, his third victory in a row in Launceston.
Medhurst was in full praise of the promising youngster after landing his 27th Breeders Classic success.
"He is definitely a surprise packet; the dog is doing everything right at the moment," he said.
"Very limited exposure to Launceston, but I couldn't be more impressed in how he has handled the track at this stage of his early preparation."
The Launceston Breeders Classic series victory was Medhurst's ninth win and Betts' first.
"It's a great thrill to win any feature especially one named after Gary Sutton who was a top bloke and great caller. I had many conversations with Gary over the years - he and Shane Yates were our best callers.
"I'm very pleased with the result especially for Cameron, he is doing a tremendous job with all his pups, has invested quite a lot in buying quality broodbitches; these races are vital to helping support those breeders.
"Cameron is very keen and has established himself well."
Volume Up returns to Hobart on Thursday night in a fifth Grade over 461m with the plan of heading towards heats of the following week's Tasmanian St. Leger.
Monday's meeting marked the fourth time this year that a track record had broken at the Launceston track with Fast Minardi running 34.12 seconds in the Mixed Grade 4/5 over 600 metres.
Raced by Ross Freeman, the light brindle son of Fernando Bale was a runaway winner over Tsar Bell and Smoke Show by 11 lengths registering his 22nd career win.
Paul Hili prepares Fast Minardi, who was the second runner to break the 600m track record this year following Wynburn Ruby setting the time standard at 34.18 seconds.
The 720m track record and 278m track record was also re-written this season.
Versatile chaser Wynburn Ruby will resume racing in the group-one Adelaide Cup heats at Angle Park on Thursday.
The Ben Englund-prepared chaser hasn't raced since competing in the group-one Sandown Cup heats over 715m at Sandown Park in Victoria in May.
She will step back over the sprint journey of 530m in the fourth heat of the cup series.
Corporate bookmakers have installed Wynburn Ruby as a $4.80 chance from box 8, having trialed on the track last week clocking 30.23s which is classed as a smart-run first look.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.